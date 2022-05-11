HS Turku “It is said that we Ålanders are slipping into responsibility” – Demars from the islands of peace propose a completely new kind of service

Nina Fellman, who is sitting in opposition in the provincial parliament, said young people could be taught skills such as first aid, oil spill response and ship evacuation.

Åland the Social Democrats have taken the initiative in the provincial parliament that the island province should discuss the organization of its own civilian obligation or training.

Ålanders are exempt from military service. They do not have to perform a conscript or civilian service familiar on the continent.

One of the Social Democrat MPs behind the recent initiative is Nina Fellman. He is a former editor-in-chief of Nya Åland, which entered politics in 2015. Fellman’s party sits in opposition in the provincial parliament.

The Provincial Assembly is like the Åland Parliament, which means that it can legislate on matters within its autonomy.

According to Fellman, Åland should have its own system of civil liability due to language policy, self-government and the demilitarized status of the island province.

“Young people could be taught how to work together in crisis situations. The training could include, for example, medical skills, first aid, oil spill response, power outage preparedness and ship evacuation skills, ”says Fellman.

There is no ready-made idea of ​​the content of education in the initiative. The intention is mainly to push the debate into action. In Fellman’s view, civil liability should not be tied to gender, but should apply to all young people. According to Fellman, a suitable duration could be six months.

To the Åland Self-Government Act it was already recorded more than a hundred years ago that instead of performing military service, Ålanders would be allowed to serve in a pilot and lighthouse facility or other civil administration.

However, no such arrangement was ever made. In Fellman’s view, there has been no need for service. According to the Self-Government Act, as long as the service is provided in a pilot and lighthouse facility or other civil administration, Ålanders are exempt from military service. The exemption applies to those Ålanders who have a right of homeland or who have moved to Åland before the age of 12.

A person who has moved to Åland can apply for homeland rights when he or she has lived in the province for five years, speaks enough Swedish and is a Finnish citizen. A person whose either parent has a homeland right acquires the right of homeland at birth.

Article 19 of the Åland Islands Self – Government Act currently belongs like this:

Instead of performing military service, a person with homeland rights may serve in a similar manner in a pilot and lighthouse facility or other civil administration. The service at the pilot and lighthouse plant is regulated by national law after the provincial parliament has had the opportunity to give its opinion on the matter. Service in other civil administrations is regulated by national law, to which the provincial parliaments have given their consent. Until such a service is provided, the residents of the province referred to in subsection 1 shall be exempt from military service. The provisions of subsection 1 do not apply to anyone who has moved to the province after reaching the age of 12.

Fellman I think now is the time to talk about how Ålanders can prepare for crises unarmed. The background is Russia’s war in Ukraine and the NATO debate.

“In the debate in Finland, we hear that we Ålanders are kind of slipping away from responsibility and just sitting here on the islands of peace and waiting for the Finns to defend us. That is not the case. ”

According to Fellman, it is important that the Ålanders show that security is not created by military defense alone.

“It is important for our Ålanders to tell us how we can make Åland and Finland safer.”

Fellman does not mean war alone. Climate change and potential environmental disasters also pose a threat. According to Fellman, winter storms have become more common on the islands.

“A few years ago, Storm Alfrida [tunnetaan mantereella Aapeli-myrskynä] cut off electricity from much of Åland. In some places, it took weeks to get the electricity back. ”

According to Fellman, in addition to actors such as the Free Fire Department and the Red Cross, a large and organized group of helpers would have been needed.

in front there is a long way to go for Ålanders to sometimes undergo civilian training. Fellman says bluntly that he doesn’t think the initiative will go through the provincial parliament because the Social Democrats are in opposition.

Even if the debate takes a breeze, Fellman points out that the Ålanders do not ultimately decide for themselves what they can accomplish on the farm. The decision is up to the Finnish government and parliament. However, according to Fellman, the opening of the debate must come from Åland.

He does not know how fast or slow the process could proceed.

“Maybe something will happen in ten years,” Fellman says.

In April it was reportedthat the Deputy Chairman of the Finnish Parliamentary Committee on Conscription, Member of Parliament Joonas Köntän (center) believes that the issue of conscription for Åland should be discussed in the changed security situation.

Könttä emphasized the need to co-operate well with the Åland government.

“We didn’t have any information about the show’s performance, but it’s often the case that when things are ripe, so many people start thinking about the same things,” Fellman says.

