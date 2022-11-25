HS Turku | “It feels really shocking” – The artist thinks the city is making a terrible mistake

For almost 30 years, a gigantic spider’s web has decorated the shore of Turku’s Aurajoki. Now the city is removing the famous artwork. The former city architect tells how the extraordinary work came about and what mistakes he thinks have been made in Turku in recent years.

Outi Sarjakoski currently lives part of the year on the island of Utö, but his home is still in Turku as well. In Helsinki’s Lauttasaari, he runs a gallery focused on nature photos together with his spouse.

In the summer of 1995 architect Outi Sarjakoski sat in the former Barker fabric factory in Turku’s Raunistula and wove a huge spider web out of plastic wire.

“It was a sweaty couple of months. I had attached screws to the floor for the beams and that floor was terribly hot,” Sarjakoski recalls now.