HS Turku | “It can be considered a victory in prevention,” says the chief steward about the university’s cuts

“We’re going to improve the running, but we’re not going to get tired,” the head steward describes principal Jukka Kola’s message to the staff.

Turku the surgery list announced by the university’s board on Tuesday made the staff heave a sigh of relief. Even though the university’s management decided to close the Brahea Center and the guest house Villa Hortus, which produces development and educational services, the worst cuts were avoided.

There will be minor changes to the subjects, and the future of the Rauma campus depends on the support of the city of Rauma.

University Chancellor Jukka Kola held a separate event for the staff about the surgeries last Wednesday. Chief Steward Antti Pajala describes the atmosphere of the occasion as neutral.

“The people at the Brahea Center were of course asking about their fate. Looking at this from the employee’s side [lopputulosta] however, it can be considered a nice defense win. Originally, the change negotiations concerned 250 people. Regarding the Brahea center, we are talking about 45 people”, Pajala reminds.

university aims to cover the funding shortfall with income increases of at least seven million euros by 2028. The aim is to get additional income, among other things, by “improving success in the funding model of the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) and in international competitive research funding”, the university’s press release mentions.

According to Pajala, Kola justified this by saying that the University of Turku could receive international funding, but applying for it would require more active work.

“Applications should be made better”, Pajala interpreted the principal’s message.

Kola had stressed to the staff that quality can be raised with small actions.

“We improve our running a little bit, but we don’t get tired,” describes Pajala.

University decided to also launch a space program, which aims to reduce the total square footage by 10 percent. The program seeks savings of around four million euros from 2028 at the latest.

According to Pajala, the university has facilities that could be given away, but they are “prisoners of long-term leases”. The university rents premises from Finnish University Properties, which is a company owned by the state and universities outside the capital region.

The staff is not worried about their own workspaces.

“Work seems to be changing a lot. A considerable part does research work in peace at home, completely voluntarily. This eases the pressure on the needs of workspaces.”

Rauma the staff has enough credit for the city to support the campus. In the agreement, the city of Rauma would support the operation and development of the Rauma campus with 1.25 million euros annually. The final decision on the city’s participation is made by the city council.

“Rauma knows how to add up one plus one. If they don’t come to support, the university collects its stuff. Rauma has almost a thousand students. It would ruin the city. I am fully confident that the agreement will be reached,” says Pajala.

With the fate of the Seili Island research station, a time allowance is taken. According to Pajala, the employer wants to preserve Seili’s scientific functions.

“Seili’s problem is that it is an island that is difficult to get to. I understood that the university was looking for a more convenient place where Seili’s operations could be transferred.”

Pajala does not start speculating with when it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table again.

“The government has decided to move forward with this. I guess there is a strong belief that new negotiations would not be needed right away.”

“Right now, everyone is heaving a deep sigh of relief.”

