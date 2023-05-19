HS Turku | Is this the barest terrace in Finland? “It’s not the most charming in town”

On Linnankatu, across from the nostalgic Köysitehda, is the Veistämö wine bar. The people of Turku have noticed a “concrete structure” in front of the restaurant, which has been revealed to be the restaurant’s summer terrace.

The owner of the sculpture shop Antti-Veikko Pihlajamäki commented on the structure as “authorized, but by no means the most attractive place in the city”. Veistämö would have had the opportunity to use a larger parking area, but Pihlajamäki says there was no need for it.

According to him, this is already the second summer that the restaurant has set up its terrace in the parking lot in front of the front door. The terrace is non-smoking, and it closes its doors in the evenings at ten o’clock, when the silence of the housing association also begins.

“Last year, we didn’t get the facade board’s decision for the terrace until July, but this year we were in traffic on time,” says Pihlajamäki.

Linnankatu’s summer terrace is open at least until the end of August, possibly even until September.

The Veistämö wine bar’s terrace is safe, and car traffic can go in both directions on Linnankatu.

Veistämö wine bar’s terrace is a parklet terrace. The restaurant has therefore rented the parking space in front of it for terrace use.

Sculpture workshop the terrace is a so-called parklet terrace. The restaurant can therefore temporarily use the parking space in front of it for other use. the instructions of the city of Turku by however, the box may not be used, for example, as storage or advertising space. It is possible to rent a parking space from April to September.

The elements of the sculpture’s terrace built of concrete pigs have been supplied by Ramudden, and the restaurant has not been able to influence its appearance or structures. According to Pihlajamäki, casings have been ordered on top of the concrete pigs, which should arrive soon to enhance the terrace.

“After that, the terrace will stand out better from the street scene, and it will definitely be more attractive.”

Pihlajamäki keeps the terrace safe, and car traffic can go in both directions on Linnankatu. Safety – and comfort at the same time – is also increased by the fact that heavy traffic to the port is now directed via Helsingintie.

According to Pihlajamäki, the site of the Rope Factory can be seen concretely from the window of the restaurant, now also from the terrace, “and the view is not beautiful at all”: The Rope Factory itself is airy and beautiful, and Veistämö used to have a wonderful view of the Aurajoki.

Now this view and at the same time the route to the restaurant and from the restaurant to the river is blocked until the end of this year.

“It’s a shame when summer and the tourist season begin. The fact that the route to the river is closed may affect the number of visitors to Veistämö.”

