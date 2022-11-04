HS Turku | In the middle of Turku hides a groove straight from the past that few know

The Tiitas run the half-century-old Hiivari restaurant already in the third generation. In the restaurant you can feel the time that will never return.

In the former In the block of Turku’s bag and envelope factory, there is a restaurant that hides the world of the past.

According to the story, wartime aerial bombings have taken shelter in these basements, and later sailors, ministers and presidential candidates have spent the evening inside the same walls.

On a gray afternoon, the jukebox lights up, but it won’t play records anymore.

“When I was little, I admired the lights and wondered what kind of magic device it was,” he says Nina Tiitta.

He now works in the same restaurant where he did homework and folded napkins when he was young.

The interior of the restaurant, with its dark furniture and old alcohol advertisements, takes your thoughts on a nostalgia trip decades ago. Restaurant Hiivari is still alive, however, and not a museum.

Tiita’s family runs it already in the third generation.

Nina Tiitta and her mother Marja Tiitta want to cherish the atmosphere of the restaurant and its old objects. Some of the dishes are also classics. “Vienna slice and beer master’s bread are such that people will be surprised if they are removed from the menu,” says Marja Tiitta.

Next to the bar sits a porcelain dog that Nina Tiita knows from her childhood and has its own name: Mikko Värinen. “Once a guide dog growled at it,” Tiitta recalls.

In 1969 are among the founders of the opened restaurant Rail and Tahvo Tiitta, who are already deceased. They opened Hiivari’s doors on Rauhankatu. In 1984, the restaurant moved to its current premises on Käsityoläikatu.

Hiivari’s current owner is the daughter of Raili and Tahvo Marja Tiitta. His kingdom is the restaurant’s kitchen. Marja’s daughter Nina manages the bar counter.

The restaurant has survived both the release of the sale of medium-sized meat to stores and the recession of the 1990s and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There have been ups and downs. Life has been seen and lived sparingly. When things have gone well, a buffer has been collected,” sums up Marja Tiitta.

The restaurant’s name Hiivari comes from the storm wind. For a long time, regular customers included sailors and ship captains.

“Some still come here to reminisce about their wild youth,” says Marja Tiitta.

Sailors used to send postcards to the restaurant from abroad. There are still thousands of them in storage. According to Marja Tiita, some of them are badly damaged because they were displayed on the walls of the restaurant when you were still allowed to smoke inside restaurants.

He reveals that ministers and presidential candidates have also sat at Hiivari’s tables, but he keeps quiet about the names.

“Names must not be said. That’s what I was taught. From the TV, I see that it’s the one that really liked mashed potatoes,” says Marja Tiitta.

Hiivari was originally established on Rauhankatu, but it moved to its current location on Käsityöläikatu in 1984. The tiling of the entrance to the restaurant in the basement has honored Tahvo Tiita’s roots, which are in Karelia.

Berry Tiitta has worked in Hiivari since she was 14 and has seen the restaurant world change before her eyes over the decades.

He fondly remembers the times when restaurants had full service and employed a large number of people. In the past, even Hiivari had its own watchmen, liquor cashier, waiters and kitchen staff.

Now the two Tiittas are the restaurant’s only permanent employees.

Like her mother, Nina Tiitta has also grown up in restaurant life. The career choice was easy.

“I’ve come to the restaurant straight from the maternity hospital, but only for the show”, Nina Tiitta describes the beginning of her restaurant journey.

There is a reading corner in Hivari. The mother and daughter say that once a customer remembered that he was here in the basement to escape the bombings during the war. At that time, there was no restaurant yet. "He really showed in which corner he had been as a child," says Marja Tiitta.

Marja Tiitta presents the kitchen. The growth of children and grandchildren is marked with lines on the tiled wall. The oldest remaining entries are from the 1990s.

Yeast for old items, the most purchase offers have been made for the old bottles on the top row of the bar counter. They have contained herbal liqueur, which was sold during the Ice Hockey World Cup in 1991. At that time, some of the matches were played in Turku and Turkuhalli, then called Typhoon, was new.

“Private breweries received permission from Alko to sell 40 percent herbal liqueur together with Aura A beer during the games. At that time, this was otherwise forbidden. You had to buy either beer or spirits. You could only have a glass of wine and a vodka schnapps with food at the same time,” says Marja Tiitta.

According to him, the herbal liqueur was sold under the name of Turku-snaps and a song was developed for its marketing.

“Every time we come to Turkkus, we pour liquor down our throats. It didn’t go quite right dialectically, but it had notes and everything,” says Marja Tiitta.

Later, similar wording ended up with J. Karjalainen Everything is as before to the song.

According to Marja Tiita, Marli prepared the herbal liqueur to be sold in connection with the hockey World Cup.

There is also an old bottle of Aura A beer on the bar shelf. In memory, it was displayed on the counter.

Marja Tiitta remembers other rules related to selling alcohol, which seem strange in today’s world.

“If we had, for example, Italian vermouths, there had to be Finnish alternatives as well, even if nobody drank them. Alko’s cheapest liquor Gambina also had to be there. That was just a decoration too”, says Marja Tiitta about her memories from the 1970s.

Finding a new business premises in the 1980s was also difficult.

“Alko regulated how long the distance between restaurants had to be. In addition, there were few premises suitable for restaurant operations,” Marja Tiitta recalls.