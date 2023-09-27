HS Turku | In such conditions, the guest workers spent the whole summer near Turku – All that remained was shock and debts

The pickers who worked at the Paimiola farm paid almost 2,000 euros for their flights to Finland, visa and work permit fees, as well as work clothes and cleaning equipment. Many earned practically nothing from the Suomen gig, as can be seen from their salary calculations.

Finn the berry farm housed the Thai pickers for the summer in miserable conditions and paid a salary that didn’t even cover expenses, several berry pickers tell HS. Now at least some of them are in trouble because of the loans they took.

The guest workers who came to pick the peas had been hired by the owner of the Karjanoja berry farm from Paimio.

“I was shocked when I saw the place where we had to live,” says one of the pickers, Tick ​​Russert.

He spoke to Helsingin Sanomat by phone from his home in Thailand through an interpreter. The pickers returned from Finland a week ago.

The owner of the berry farm Kari Kajanoja did not answer HS’s questions despite several requests for comment. He stated that he has nothing to discuss with the press, but stated that if there are any discussions, they will be with the authorities.

TIK also sent photos of the accommodation to HS. His own accommodation was a crooked, watery-looking plywood hut in the yard. He shared a booth of a few square meters with another picker.

The picture shows that the inside of the booth was very shabby.

According to Tiki, there was no water, toilet or bath in the booth. According to him, the electricity was out for a large part of the time, so it was cold to spend the night in the booth. It also had no windows.

There were other similar cottages and a bigger house for accommodation in the same courtyard area. There was a toilet in the house, but it didn’t work according to the pickers.

Bath water collectors say that they have taken it from the well. They say they had to make a fire outside to heat the water so they didn’t have to wash with cold water. According to them, there was no running water available.

The pickers washed in an old outdoor sauna, the heater of which, according to them, had rusted to the point of being unusable. They did what they needed in the old outhouse in the forest and in the yard.

“We lived there for three months. It felt terrible. I was disappointed,” says Tik.

There were similar accommodation centers in at least three different places. According to the pickers, they were in similar condition.

SALARY was, according to the pickers, an even more serious problem.

According to Tiki, the pickers were assured that they would earn at least one thousand euros a month after expenses.

According to the pickers, the employer had also promised that they would receive a minimum hourly wage of nine euros if the picking targets were not met. Even that would have been too low, as the minimum hourly wage for pickers rose to 9.35 euros in February.

The pickers first received a thousand euro salary advance when they arrived in Finland. It had to cover their expenses for almost three months in Finland.

The expenses included, among other things, acquiring work clothes suitable for the Finnish weather. Right from the start, money was also spent on purchasing cooking and cleaning equipment. The pickers cleaned their accommodation throughout before settling in after seeing what condition it was in.

With the pay advance, the pickers also get three months’ worth of food. Tik and his coworkers bought their cooking needs from a store located five kilometers away, where according to them, a ride had not been arranged.

They say that they prepared and ate their food in the courtyard outside and under a canopy.

ACTUAL there was only one payday, just before returning to Thailand. HS has seen the salary certificates and one employment contract of 35 pickers.

According to the certificates, the employment of the pickers in question has lasted ten and a half weeks, i.e. a little over two and a half months.

In the employment contract seen by HS, working hours were defined as 35–40 hours per week. The hourly wage of Thai pickers was calculated based on an average of 37.5 working hours per week, i.e. 5.70–7.45 euros, or 60–80 percent of the minimum wage.

Thai pea pickers dine outside in the courtyard of their lodge.

BERRY FARM and the employment contract agreed by the pickers states that pea pickers receive a salary of 0.6–1 euro per kilo.

According to the regulations that came into force last year, it is not enough if the earnings of employed pickers remain lower than the minimum hourly wage. If this happens, they will basically be paid according to the minimum wage.

The rules were changed last year to protect seasonal workers coming to pick berries.

HERE case, not a single picker whose pay slip HS has seen has gotten even close to the minimum wage. For a period of two and a half months, the minimum wage for a 35–40 hour work week, including vacation pay, would be a total of 3,681–4,207 euros.

Now, in the salary certificates seen by HS, the highest total salary including vacation pay was 3,144 and the lowest was 2,273 euros. An advance of one thousand euros is included in this.

The amounts have been rounded to equal euros.

If the employee does not manage to pick berries as quickly as others, despite the comments and additional training, the hourly wage can be reduced to 8.40 euros. Even in that case, in none of the salary certificates seen by HS was the salary of the pickers even close to the minimum wage.

The new rules that entered into force in February of last year state: “If an employee falls behind the required contract work pace, the employer must ensure the employee’s adequate orientation and point out the slower work pace by presenting the employee, no later than two weeks after starting the product-specific contract work, a calculation based on work time accounting and daily contract work results, which verifies the employee’s personal performance.”

Berry picking and other agricultural work is included in the collective agreement of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions. The union’s contract expert Riikka Vasama examine payslips. He confirms HS’s interpretation as correct.

“With none of the math mentioned above, the earnings will not be as small as in the example cases,” states Vasama.

With the example cases, he means the salary received by the Thais in question.

“The job offer states that there are 35-40 working hours per week. If and when the employees have been at work for 2.5 months, the earnings should have been a little higher, even though the minimum earnings level in the industry is low.”

According to the collective agreement, the employer is also obliged to familiarize the employees with their duties from the beginning. According to Tik Russert, this was one essential problem.

“We weren’t taught how to pick,” says Tik.

The car used by the pickers sometimes froze.

FULL TIME the calculation is difficult, because according to the pickers, a total amount was defined for each day that the pickers had to collect, after which the working day ended and they had to leave the field.

According to the pickers, the total daily quota of the entire pickers’ group varied between 2,000 and 5,000 kilos. When the daily quota was 2,000 kilos, the pickers had to stop working after only five hours. There were about 50 pickers in total, so the daily quota of 2,000 kilos was about 40 kilos per picker. At that time, the average daily wage based on the amount picked was 24–40 euros.

On the 5,000-kilogram days, the working days, on the other hand, stretched over eight hours. From this maximum amount, each picker had enough to pick about one hundred kilos. Back then, the average daily wage was 60–100 euros.

If every day had been a five-thousand-kilogram day, the pickers in five-day work weeks would have earned an average of 3,000 euros in two and a half months. Only some reached even that total salary, and many fell far short of it.

According to the pickers, they had no chance to pick more.

PICKERS had paid about 1,350 euros each for their flights. They also paid the visa and work permit costs of around 350 euros themselves.

They spent almost 2,000 euros in costs, including work and accommodation-related purchases, before starting the work. Many pickers paid for flights and visa and work permit costs by taking out a loan.

In addition to the picking salary, the pickers received 250–350 euros in summer vacation compensation. It did not increase earnings, as four euros per day was deducted from their wages for accommodation. It was a total of 320 euros for 80 days.

“I had to finance everything with a loan. Now that we got paid so little, I have a lot of debt waiting to be paid,” says Tik.

Pickers have to pay not only the loans but also their interest, which takes time. Their monthly salary in Thailand is a few hundred euros per month.

BANGKOK Tik, who lives nearby, says that he heard about the possibility of working in Finland from a Thai acquaintance, which is how he got in touch with Finland.

In the same group of pickers with Tiki was a Thai man whose cousin is married to a Finnish man. The couple lives in Finland. Sisko’s good experiences in Finland were one of the reasons why the picker wanted to come to Finland.

The couple met the pickers at the airport and took them to the farm. The Finnish man of the couple says he was shocked when he saw the accommodation. According to him, for example, the cubicle where Tik lived clearly smelled of mold.

“That big house was even worse,” the man says.

According to him, the smell of mold had even caught the pickers’ clothes.

“When they sometimes came to sleep at our house after a working day, we also smelled mold after they left.”

Due to the sensitivity of the topic, the couple wants to comment anonymously. Their identities are known to HS editorial staff, as are the pickers interviewed for the story.

Later, the couple bought a car for Tiki and the other pickers to use. The pickers had realized that the number of peas would not be enough for the promised earnings.

The Finnish farmer suggested to them that it would be possible to get additional income by picking wild berries.

By car, they got to the berry and mushroom forest after working days.

“They didn’t sleep much during those three months. They are hard pickers, yes.”

There was a bigger house in Pihapiiri for some of the pickers. According to them, it smelled like mold.

THE PAYING PROBLEM in Tiki’s opinion, it was an error of judgment or carelessness on the part of the owner of the farm. There were 36 Thai pickers working on the farm, and in addition fifteen from Ukraine and other countries.

“There were too many pickers. We couldn’t pick more,” says Tik.

IN FINLAND resident Thai Natda Srioo has himself worked at two different farms in previous years. He says that everything has gone well there.

At that time, Natda and his co-workers had received at least the minimum hourly wage, and if the amount of picking had exceeded that, they had received more.

Now he kept track of the picking volumes of the Thai pickers and the fees paid to them and recorded everything.

“We received approximately the same amount of salary per month as these pickers during the entire period,” Natda states.

According to Teollisuusliitto Vasama, there is still motley and at the same time illegal activity in the industry, despite the rules.

“My gut feeling is that not all employers have followed the new combined regulations even in this second harvest season.”