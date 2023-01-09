HS Turku | In front of Naantali, there is a geological rarity, of which only a few are known to exist in the entire Baltic Sea

A meter-wide opening in Velkua’s sea ice won’t close until severe frosts. Below Avanto is a phenomenon that was found before Velkua in only three places in the Baltic Sea.

Newly formed ice covers the shores of Palva island in Velkua. However, the flat ice is broken by a round opening that does not close, even when the frost gets colder.

The people of Velkua remember that at this point on the island’s shores, the water has rippled on the surface of the sea for ages. In that part of the seabed there is a spring eye, about which children who decades ago used to go to school from the other islands of Velkua along the ice have been warned. The school was located on the island of Palva.