HS Turku | If Petteri Orpo’s government gives the money, the railway will destroy the house of Ari Lindblom, 80

Timo Lähteenmäki sits on the steps of his home. If the one-hour train goes ahead as planned, the house will be demolished in the path of the track.

The one-hour train is expected to be found in Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government program. The tracks are planned to be laid through the historic Salolaine residential area. Residents fear the expropriation of their homes and the destruction of the unique area.

“So as stupid as can be”, summarizes Ari Lindblom80. Lindblom from Salo is sitting in his backyard. Next to it stands a detached house, the home where Lindblom has lived since birth. During nine different decades, in addition to Lindblom, a varying number of relatives and own family have lived in the house. Now he lives there with his spouse.

