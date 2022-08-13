HS Turku | HS photographer jumped in the middle of the “ring of death” – This is what metal fans’ mosh pits at Knotfests are like

13.8. 13:48

“Man I’m protecting you, it’s shooting,” says a man with an Eastern Finnish voice with a wry smile and positions himself as a shield between the camera and the roaring audience.

HS photographer Ville-Veikko Kaakinen is in the middle of the crowd of metal festival Knotfest in Turku’s Artukainen on the opening day of the event on Friday. The goal is to find out what it’s like to be at the heart of metal culture in a mosh pit.

A mosh pit, or Pitti, is a space created in the audience, usually in the shape of a ring, where people run, collide and dance, especially during the concerts of metal bands. Catching an outsider’s eye is a bit like a big mass fight. However, metal fans emphasize that hurting is not part of the pitta.

Swedish band At Arch Enemy’s gig, the atmosphere is still palpable from the early evening.

A few partygoers make room in front of the stage and start the pit. A rift develops between the two friends, but it’s impossible to tell if it’s just a joke. However, the organizers escort the other party out. Otherwise, there is no information about aggressiveness.

One of the attendants falls to the ground, but is immediately helped up. It is the most important rule of the traditional pit: if someone falls, a protective human wall is formed around him, the fallen person is lifted up and the condition is ensured.

Later, at the concert of the Helsinki-based rap metal band Lähiöbotox, who will perform on the smaller stage of the festival, the going is clearly going up. At the same time, two pitts are going on: one for drinking and the other for those without age limits.

HS cameraman Kaakinen, who has almost drifted into the middle of the pole, is in trouble:

Pretty soon I understand that holding it in the middle is not the right thing with a SLR camera. Even a festival-goer who hangs out at the edge of the pit warns me about this. A fellow party-goer comes up to me and notices my difficulty in photographing the mass of people rushing towards me like a herd of wild animals. The man steps in between me and me for protection.

The evening is getting dark and the alcohol is flowing. It can also be seen in the pits: more crowd and more speed. Hundreds of people are already participating in the concert of the American band Lamb of God. Better to follow along.

There is no shortage of speed in a mosh pit.

Taking off your shirt is part of the mosh pit ritual.

Roope Hellstén enjoyed Arch Enemy’s gig.

Roope Hellstén did not survive the mosh pit without bruises.

On the Friday night of Knotfest, there were hot readings, but that didn’t stop the metal fans.

The actual moshing, i.e. wildly waving your hair to the beat of the music, is also an essential part of the mosh pit.

Lähöbotox’s gig saw the fastest mosh pit of the early evening.

The mosh pit formed right at the beginning of Lamb of God’s gig.

The devil’s horn hand sign is still in fashion.

When one falls, the others help up.

