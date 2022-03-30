HS Turku Hospitals in extreme stress are already preparing for a strike – This is how patients are divided into treated and non-treated in Turku

The strike, which may begin on Friday, will have about 25,000 members of Tehy and SuPer in Finland. Turku Hospital is already preparing for a possible strike.

APPLE TREES been pruning Anita Suikki slipped a good week ago in an icy garden and broke his hip. The surgery is behind him, and now Suikki is lying in the patient bed of Tyks’s trauma department recovering from the accident.

Suikki is stubborn about the nurses’ strike threat.

“It is right. Let politicians and officials now look in the mirror. The nurses are on the verge of extremes, yes, their work should be appreciated. ”

The strike, which may begin on Friday, will have about 25,000 members of Tehy and SuPer in Finland. The strike threat affects six hospital districts and companies or cooperatives owned or closely associated with them.

TYKSIN the nurses of the trauma department on Tuesday afternoon did not know with certainty whether they were entitled to the strikes.

The ward treats injuries to the body and limbs caused by accidents, among other things, which must be treated as a matter of urgency.

Announcement of the right to strike is awaited in the ward with a slightly confused mood.

According to the caregivers interviewed by HS Turku, there would be a reason for a strike simply because none of them consider their salary to be sufficient. Many have considered switching industry not only because of poor pay but also because of the heaviness and demanding nature of the job.

Nurse Kirsi Vuolukan the family has encouraged him to change industry.

“They remind me that I would get easier elsewhere. The work is now so demanding that all free time goes to recovering from work. ”

The ward nurse agrees Maria Konstari.

“I always think about changing the industry from time to time, because of working conditions and insufficient pay. So far I have missed. However, there is a lot of work here and great colleagues. ”

Jonna Sundell, a nursing student, Laura Koivula, a nurse, and Kirsi Vuolukka, a nurse working in the Department of Trauma, say that the work in its current form is too burdensome, especially in relation to its salary.

SOUTHWEST FINLAND In the area of ​​the hospital district (VSSHP), the threat of a strike primarily affects the Turku operations of the Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks).

“We don’t know exactly how much of the staff is under strike or what will be restricted outside the strike, the outcome of the negotiations is still missing. Because we are an on-call hospital, we are likely to have more protection work than in smaller units, ”says the hospital district director. Petri Virolainen.

Conservation work is work that must be done even during a strike to prevent danger to human life or health.

Gypsum master Tarja Kosunen (front), nurse student Noora Lehto and medical caretaker Emmi Tamminen change the plaster of a patient who has broken her leg.

TUESDAY in the afternoon, the traumatology patient room hears swearing and laughter. Plaster master Tarja Kosusen there is a fracture patient in the care who can count on the accident he or she is playing with.

Kosunen re-plasteres the patient’s leg cut the day before and replaces this fracture in his hand with a purple plaster bandage.

According to Kosunen, the work requires precision and there are not enough professionals with long experience in Finland.

He is ready for a strike if one starts on Friday.

“I don’t get enough pay. In addition, the workload is considerable. Normally I would have 15 to 17 patients a day, now there are 25. Just don’t hire enough plaster masters. ”

Kosunen has studied to be a chiropodist and is considering setting up a company in the field. However, something is holding back.

“I can’t just dismiss patients around. There are so few experienced plasterers. At least I should familiarize my potential successor carefully. ”

Plaster master Tarja Kosunen (left) and nurse Maria Konstari exchange plaster for a fracture patient. Kosuse has up to 25 patients during the day, which makes the days heavy. There are normally 15 to 17 patients.

See also Unusual heat in January triggers wildfires in the north Gypsum master Tarja Kosunen (left) and medical caretaker Emmi Tamminen take care of the fracture patient’s plaster replacement. Kosunen says that he has also considered changing the field, but does not want to leave his patients in short supply due to the lack of experienced plaster masters.

TO BE NURSING previously educated Jonna Sundell she is currently studying to become a nurse and at the same time doing gigs in the field in Tyks.

Sundell, who is new to the industry, says he has given a lot of thought to the demands of future work.

“I’ve been working as a nurse for years. I am now studying for 3.5 years with a challenging bachelor’s degree, which will result in a huge increase in responsibility for the job. However, my salary will increase by only 200-300 euros per month upon graduation. It feels absurd. ”

Sundell has been considering whether she should give up the care industry altogether, while also getting rid of the three-shift job that seems miserable for the mother of the family. However, he did not invent another field that suited him.

“However, I like the care industry. With the training, the job description will also become more varied and interesting than before. ”

TYKS announced on Tuesday that it was preparing for a strike by canceling emergency measures and contacting patients as early as Tuesday. The hospital emphasizes that the Tyks unit itself is in direct contact with all patients whose appointments change. Otherwise, patients should proceed as instructed.

“The biggest problem is that we may not be able to adequately inform those affected by the transfer. This is a big disadvantage and a pity for them, ”says Virolainen.

According to Virolainen, another concern is that patients whose illness would absolutely require seeking treatment now remain at home on their own initiative. The patient may not be able to deduce the difference between non-urgent and urgent care.

“Many diseases, such as diabetes, have complications that need to be treated immediately and then patients who survive even if they don’t see anyone by.”

See also Volcanoes Pacific ring of fire may still take the summer out of the world - Tonga eruption was just a cough Tuy Lehtikunnas, a hospital nurse in Tyks, and Petri Virolainen, the director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland, emphasize that even if the threat of sectarianism causes great problems in operations, it is also a legal industrial action to which employees have a right and one way or another.

POSSIBLE in the event of a strike, the patient’s treatment is based on an assessment of whether his or her situation will deteriorate substantially without treatment.

“This assessment is made for each patient individually. The scope of work is really big and patient selection is a huge challenge for us. Not quite finding a needle in a haystack, but really awkward. ”

The Estonian says that it will take much longer to clean up the traces of the strike than the strike itself. At the same time, he assures that he understands the threat of a strike.

“There are grounds for doing so. We also have a really bad shortage of nurses in all our units, in primary care, specialist care and nursing services. That is limiting our operations at the moment. ”

Nurse Laura Koivula and nurse Riina Kovaniemi are going to measure the patient’s blood pressure at the Tyki Traumatology Department.

TO THE SITUATION there has been no visible relief, says Tyksin, a hospital nurse Tuija Lehtikunnas citing the Keva report.

“Already, the hard work is reflected in the fact that employees want to enter into part-time contracts to secure their recovery from work.”

Nurse in the Department of Traumatology Laura Koivula emphasizes that it is the scarcity of resources that deepens.

“The feeling of inadequacy eats the most in this job. When resources are scarce, there is a constant rush and still not feeling enough. ”

Koivula’s wishes would be to make the work he experienced important with a salary that would be in some way proportional to the current workload.