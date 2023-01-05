HS Turku | Historical turning point: People started moving from Helsinki to Turku

“For the first time in a generation, we are in a situation where the Turku region is benefiting from migration from the Helsinki region,” says the leading regional development expert.

Statistics don’t lie. According to migration statistics dating back to 1990, the trend has been clear: people move from the Turku and Tampere region to the Helsinki region, but there has been little migration in the other direction. Thus, both regions have suffered from a loss of migration to the Helsinki region.

However, the corona crisis changed the direction. A leading regional development expert working at the consulting company MDI Timo Aro found from the statistics that in 2021 and 2022 the regions of Turku and Tampere received migration gains from the Helsinki region for the first time in the last 30 years. There is no information available from earlier.

In 2021, Turku’s migration profit was 20 people, and in January-November 2022, 241 people.

Although the numbers look modest, Aro describes the turnaround as significant.

“The corona crisis seems to have been the driver of change. For the first time in a generation, we are in a situation where the Turku region is benefiting from migration from the Helsinki region.”

Both, both Tampere and the Turku region, have been among the most attractive regions in terms of inland migration year after year. Migration losses have been suffered only in the Helsinki region. Now the situation has changed.

“I think it’s a big positive signal for the future of these areas,” Aro describes.

Tampere’s migration gain from Helsinki was greater than Turku. In 2021, 291 people moved to Tampere, and in January-November 2022, 241 people.

“Tampere has traditionally always been more attractive than Turku in terms of inland migration,” Aro reminds.

Especially young people move to Turku.

But why are more and more people moving from Helsinki to Turku and Tampere?

As a big factor, Aro mentions remote and hybrid work made possible by the corona crisis. Those working in Helsinki can work from Turku or Tampere.

Another big factor is housing.

“The corona era has emphasized space, safety and health in matters related to housing. The price level of housing is also significantly cheaper in both regions,” Aro points out.

According to Aro, especially young people and young adults stand out among the changeable. The former move to the central city, the latter to the surrounding municipalities.

“ “There is quite a lot of hype in Tampere about things in which Turku succeeds at least as well or even better.”

Aro speaks about hard and soft factors of attraction, when he is asked how Turku can maintain its emigration profit.

“Traditionally, the decisive factor has been the workplace and the educational offer. But the younger age groups are concerned, the more the soft attraction factors stand out alongside these hard attraction factors.”

Aro mentions the atmosphere of the place of residence, liveliness, events, experiences and accommodation and restaurant services as soft attraction factors.

“In general, things related to smooth everyday life and free time.”

When these soft values ​​are combined with comfortable living, the recipe is ready.

You can travel by tram in Tampere, but not in Turku.

Aro starts in March as Turku’s research director and he has a vision of what needs to be done in Turku.

“For example, housing production must be versatile. But there must also be big hooks that make the place interesting and attractive. Such that, among other things, graduated students want to stay in Turku.”

When asked about specifics, Aro mentions the tramway project.

“It changes the cityscape and the city’s reputation.”

Tramway is also a distinguishing factor between Tampere and Turku. In general, the general public image of Tampere is very positive and forward-looking.

“Tampere has quite a lot of hype about things where Turku is doing at least as well or even better. However, Turku wants to hide behind Tampere’s successful reputation and good story.”

However, Aro admits that in Tampere the decision-making ability is quick and the decisions made are able to stick to them.

“Even though Tampere can have heated political debates, after a decision it is possible to act there and gather the resources of the city region quickly. In that case, Turku and other cities can afford to sharpen up.”

