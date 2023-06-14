HS Turku | Historic verdict: The advertising man received a life sentence for a nearly 30-year-old murder

According to the Court of Appeal, Lasse Lehto had a motive, a weapon suitable for the crime and a boat suitable for hiding the body.

Turku the Court of Appeal has upheld Lasse Erik Lehdon a life sentence Ilpo Härmäläinen of murder. The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen convicted Lehto, known as an advertising man, for the murder committed in 1994 in May of last year.

The time between a capital crime and the sentence being handed down is the longest in the legal history of independent Finland, said the assistant professor of criminal law Tatu Hyttinen from the University of Turku last year after the district court verdict.

The 69-year-old Lehto has been called an advertising man in public, because he owned an advertising agency in the 1990s at the time of the murder.

According to the Court of Appeal, Lehto murdered Härmäläinen because he was afraid that the lawyer would tell the police about Lehto’s criminal activities.

In addition to the motive, Lehto had a weapon suitable for killing and a boat suitable for carrying out the plan. According to the Court of Appeal’s decision, Lehto also had enough time to commit the murder and bury Airisto’s body.

“No person other than Lehto, who had both a possible motive and an opportunity to kill Härmäläinen and bury the body in Airisto, has come to light,” the judgment reads.

Grove tried to save his advertising agency, which was in financial difficulties. In 1994, Lehto, Härmäläinen and the third man had a shadowy loan speculation going on. Lehto had entered into a so-called factoring invoicing agreement, which allows sales receivables to be converted into money. However, the sales receivables were not based on actual work. Lehto tried to get a loan from Germany for his advertising agency with the help of the arrangement.

Lehto and the third man were later convicted of gross fraud.

Ilpo Härmäläinen disappeared in August 1994.

The main reason for the failure of the investigation was related to mistakes made by the police. The fact that the disappearance began to be investigated as a homicide was largely due to the activity of Ilpo Härmäläinen’s relatives.

In the family’s opinion, the seriousness of Härmäläinen’s disappearance was not taken seriously, but the police considered it a young father running away.

“The police had told my sister that men are like that, when the baby comes, they can’t take it and might take a vacation,” Härmäläinen’s brother-in-law told the HS story.

Härmäläinen had a two-month-old son. According to his relatives, he was not anxious about becoming a father, on the contrary, he was happy and proud. Härmäläinen had also enrolled at the University of Turku for a licentiate degree.

When the trial began in the District Court of Varsinais-Finland in December 2021, Härmäläinen’s body was still missing.

According to the prosecutor, Lasse Lehto picked up Härmäläinen from his home and lured the man to the sailboat he owned in the Satava harbor of Turku.

The accused sat with his defense attorney Heikki Uotila in the district court of Varsinais-Suomen.

The two left by boat to Airisto. The journey continued for about one and a half kilometers to one of the deepest parts of Airisto. There, Lehto shot Härmäläis twice with a revolver. The first shot hit Härmäläi in the back. The second shot hit him in the head.

After the killing, Lehto packed Härmäläinen’s body in four plastic bags and attached an anchor chain and an anchor to the package. After this, the advertising man buried the body in Airisto.

Härmäläinen’s brother found documents in his brother’s apartment that revealed a financial crime. Ilpo Härmäläinen, an advertising man, and a third man from Turku joined it.

The trial took a surprising turn in March 2022. A Navy diver found Härmäläinen’s body in Airisto.

The body, packed in plastic bags, was found at a depth of about 44 meters. The body was well preserved in cold and oxygen-free water. The body was identified as Härmälä and bullet marks were found on the body.

Defense has duly denied the charge. According to the defense, Lehto is innocent of murder and hiding the body. He claims that he did not meet Härmäläinen on the day of her disappearance, although Härmäläinen told his wife that he was going to meet Lehto.

“I am a completely wrong person. All the time they are trying to make me guilty in this case”, Lehto announced in the additional questioning in February of last year.

According to the defense, the prosecutor was unable to prove that Härmäläinen intended to go to the police, nor that Härmäläinen felt misled in connection with the factoring financing.

According to the Court of Appeal, the alternative course of events presented by the defense is so improbable as a whole that it can be ruled out with sufficient certainty.

Pleasure Härmäläinen had had a son a couple of months before his disappearance. HS interviewed the boy in a story published in July last year. He saw the convict for the first time in the courtroom.

“I don’t feel bitterness or anger. But I hope he would be able to admit what he did.”

