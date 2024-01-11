HS Turku | Hesburger's sale campaign led to chaos – Now the products are more expensive

Friday, January 12, 2024
January 11, 2024
Foodora calculates the discount on Hesburger's meals. The discount campaign has crowded restaurants and received criticism from Hesburger employees.

Food delivery service Foodora has changed the campaign that allowed a 50 percent discount on Hesburger's products for Foodora pro members.

The discount will be smaller in the future.

HS Turku reports last week, that long order lines have formed in some of Hesburger's restaurants. Hesburger's employees criticized their employer for not being prepared for congestion, for example by increasing the number of employees.

One employee described that the crying has not been far away during the work shift or after returning home from it.

Foodora now says that the number of pro members increased drastically in a few days. According to the release, Hesburger's products attracted people in an unprecedented way, which caused challenges.

According to Foodora, attempts were made to solve the challenges, but the effects were not sufficient. Foodora's customer service and transport, as well as some Hesburger restaurants, were congested due to the drastic increase in order volumes.

“Although we did everything we could in evaluating the pro campaign, we could not imagine that the campaign would reach such proportions. For this reason, the discount percentage of Hesburger's products offered to its customers in Foodora's pro campaign will change,” says Foodora Finland's CEO in the press release. Joonas Kuronen.

You can get a 20 percent discount from Thursday morning.

In the Foodora application, some of the Hesburger restaurants have been closed from time to time to smooth out peak congestion and due to insufficient Foodora drivers. The change in the offer is an attempt to improve the situation.

