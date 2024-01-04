HS Turku | Hesburger's discount campaign caused an avalanche of orders, employees are furious – “Crying is not far away”

Foodora started a campaign where all Hesburger products are sold at half price to Foodora pro members. Hesburger's employee Hanna criticizes her employer for not preparing for traffic jams, for example by increasing the number of employees.

Food delivery service Foodora started a campaign where all Hesburger products are sold at half price to Foodora pro members. The discount on fast food has made customers move, and long order lines have formed in some of Hesburger's restaurants.

Hesburger's employees have criticized their employer for not preparing for congestion, for example by increasing the number of employees.

Worked at Hesburger for a long time Hannah says that the sale campaign is something never seen before.

“I'm used to the rush and peak traffic, but this is something completely new,” says Hanna.

He describes the working conditions like this: The iPad is buzzing non-stop, there are ten orders in the queue and restaurant customers are waiting impatiently for their orders. There are two customer service agents behind the counter. The french fries are ready, the machine beeps. Drive-in, advance and self-service checkout orders must be handled. One employee prepares everyone's food.

According to Hanna, crying is not far away during the work shift or after returning home from it.

He does not appear in the story under his own name, as the employer's criticism could affect his position in the workplace. His identity is known to the department.

Even as a shift manager working Hanna has worked in employee shifts during the campaign. He feels that the last shifts have been stressful and exhausting.

“The feeling of pressure is terrible. We should serve the restaurant's customers in seven minutes, acknowledge the ten Foodora orders in the queue and make sure that the pre-orders for Hesburger's own application are taken care of.”

Hanna says that there can be five Foodora couriers in line waiting for orders, and the restaurant's customers are fed up with the restaurant's staff, because they don't know why it's taking so long to get their meal.

“Even if the reason is not ours, it is easily passed on to us,” he says.

Foodora orders are invariably large, “all inclusive” orders – not just one or two meals. That's exactly what makes making orders challenging.

Hanna says that the Foodora application must not be closed without a good reason. A serious reason could be a staff break or a large order that arrived close to closing time.

The lack of space is also a challenge: because many orders come in at once and in bunches, the restaurant's shelves and thermal pools are not always enough to store the finished products and orders. There is also not always room to do the work.

However, Hanna is satisfied with one thing: the employees who were on duty have been flexible. Although three employees are planned for the shift, during the campaign, everyone on the shift has flexed a few hours of their free time in order to handle the peak traffic.

“And yet it has been busy.”

Sale campaign continues until the end of February. Employees fear that the next month and a half will be tough and exhausting.

Hanna would like to see a clear instruction on the right to close the Foodora application or to limit the sale campaign in some way. He also reflects on the fact that the current Foodora pro membership does not sufficiently limit the campaign, as it is currently possible to try the pro membership for free.

Vice President of Hesburger Jari Vooti says that they did not expect such a large order amount.

“The start of the campaign has exceeded our expectations in some of the restaurants, and that's why we're trying to increase the number of staff in the shifts,” he says.

According to Vuot, restaurants in the capital region and Turku region in particular have been overcrowded, and in them the discount campaign has acutely increased the need for labor. More than 600 working hours have already been added to the working shifts of the chain's restaurants.

“The aim has been to add more staff to these restaurants immediately. We have also agreed with the staff that the Foodora application can be closed if it seems that the situation is badly congested.”

Foodora has also been limited so that the sale no longer applies to all of Hesburger's products.

“In this way, we can achieve more serial production, which speeds up the processing of orders,” says Vuoti.