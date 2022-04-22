HS Turku Hesburger starts selling wine and cocktails in Turku: “This is a completely new concept”

Hesburger opens a new product development restaurant in the center of Turku. There you can see top chefs, take part in Hesburger’s product development and drink alcohol.

Hesburger opens a new street food restaurant in the center of Turku.

It’s not just any Hese, but H Burger Lab, a product development restaurant.

“This is a completely new concept,” says Hesburger’s product development manager Eeva Mäki.

The new restaurant has top-notch chefs, the meal has to be shelled closer to 20 euros, and wine is also offered as a pick-up for the food.

The restaurant has been set up very quickly. El Nam, formerly owned by Hesburger, quit two weeks ago.

New products and ingredients can be easily tested in the product development restaurant. In the past, product development has been done hidden from view, in the basement floor of Puutori’s Hesburger, but now ordinary customers can give feedback.

“If we get a new mayonnaise or bun, about which we want feedback from customers, we can take the product there for testing even on a short schedule,” says Mäki.

Cheese sauces are tested first.

How does testing work?

“Customers are asked if you want to take part in a small free test,” says Foody Allen entrepreneur, who was involved in the design of the concept. Aki Wahlman.

The product is then tasted and feedback is collected using a mobile app. The most popular products may end up in Hesburger selections.

Ideas for Hesburger dishes may be taken from the Dishes of the Product Development Restaurant. H Burger Lab’s food is probably just an inspiration.

“The ideas that are being developed there are not quite directly applicable to Hesburger. Everyone still has to tailor it to make sure it works throughout the chain, ”says Mäki.

According to Mäki, product development is limited by factors such as shelf life and tools. The ingredients in Hesburger have to be stored for several days and, for example, it is not possible to make steaks as thick as in H Burger Lab.

However, a new product development restaurant in Mäki will facilitate product development.

“We don’t have to do it so hard anymore.”

Previously, new products have been imported to all Hesburger restaurants in Finland, which number 280. The product development process may have taken half a year or even a year.

Chef Teemu Laurell designed a four-course menu for H Burger Lab. The picture shows fried chicken with gochujang sauce, mushroom mayonnaise, roasted sesame and spring onion.

Differences can be found when comparing H Burger Lab and Hesburger.

“As a rule, the products are quite different, the price level is different than in Hese. The dishes are clearly more expensive, and the restaurant also aims to use fresh local rolls, for example, which we cannot use in Hesse again, ”says Mäki.

For example, a burger costs 13 euros, a “punched Frenchman” seven euros. The menu includes more than just burgers, such as tacos and tempura cauliflower with dip.

Some of the ingredients in H Burger Lab come from Hesburger.

“I have added a soy stick made by Hesburger, for example,” to the chef Eemeli Harinen says.

Soy sticks familiar from Hesburger tortillas now get inside a steamy bun glazed with teriyaki sauce with horseradish mayonnaise and sesame marinated cucumbers. The French are also the same ones that Hesburger uses.

H Burger Lab’s burger uses local ingredients: the meat comes from a butcher in the Turku Market Hall and the potato roll is made by a bakery in Turku.

In the new the restaurant sees visiting chefs.

“We want visitors to come from somewhere else so that the people of Turku have new experiences,” says Wahlman.

In the future, foreign chefs may be seen in the kitchen.

As a first-time visitor, he is also familiar with the cooking programs Teemu Laurell, who made his own menu alongside H Burger Lab’s main menu.

Laurell became interested in fast food years ago.

“Good food can be anything but it,” Laurell says.

Now he has the restaurant Holy Døner, which sells premium kebabs in Helsinki.

Laurell’s portions contain elements familiar from Holy Døner. These include grilling over an open fire, which gives the food a special flavor, as well as certain ingredients such as Tulum cheese.

Laurell says he has been given a free hand to plan the doses. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have left for the project.

“No one said you had to use certain Hese products.”

He has also used them, as Laures’ possuwrap features a Hesburger tortilla. Admittedly, differently than it is used to seeing: first the pancake is grilled over an open fire and then it is brushed with browned butter.

Laurell will be on site next week and will pop up every now and then.

Does Laurell visit Hesburg himself?

“I eat too much junk food. Yes, I go to Hesse too, but I like Mäkkär more, ”Laurell reveals.

The next visiting chef will arrive in August Linnea Vihonenwho has been the chef at the Yes Yes Yes vegetarian restaurant in Helsinki.

After Vihonen, he becomes a visitor Anni Peräkyläknown for his participation in the Bocuse d’Or chef’s competition as a representative of Finland Mikko Kaukonen as an assistant.

The restaurant filmed material for the company’s own use on Friday.

Novelty restaurant also differs from the familiar Hesburgers because of its drink list. H In the Burger Lab you can even take wine as a food drink. Cocktails are also available.

“The target group may be a little different than Hesburger. Hese is perhaps more of a family restaurant, ”says Mäki.

Hesburger has had various experiments in the past. In the name of Hesburger, kebabs, pasta and wok have been served. Hese kebabs are still available, no pasta and no wok.

The Turku Vocational Institute and H Burger Lab have agreed on a collaboration in which students will come to the restaurant to acquire skills and complete parts of the degree under an education contract. When studying under an education contract, the student is not paid, Hesburger is told.

There will probably be one trainee at a time on the hall side of the restaurant, two in the kitchen. The restaurant has a total of ten permanent employees.

