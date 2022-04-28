HS Turku Hesburger claims to leave Russia this week, but rumor mill is running wild – HS called ten Hees in Russia and asked what was happening now

Not all of Hesburger’s restaurants in Russia have yet closed.

Fast food chain Hesburger has promised that all of the company’s own restaurants will close their doors in Russia by the end of April.

The last day of April is this week, and some of the Hesburgers in Russia are still open.

The fast food chain in Turku has been criticized in Finland for its slow movements after Russia’s attack in February. Founder and Chairman of the Board of Hesburger Heikki Salmela had to in early March the eye of the storm after saying the chain is not going to close its restaurants. Salmela withdrew and Hesburger announced he would arrange a retreat. Since then, the opening hours of restaurants have been actively monitored, including on social media.

CEO of Hesburger Kari Salmela comments on the progress of the chain’s activities via email.

“We are moving according to the original schedule. More than half of our own restaurants are already closed. Hesburger has half of its own restaurants and half of its own restaurants in Russia, ”writes Salmela.

As early as March, the company said it would close its restaurants in Russia and Belarus. According to Salmela, at the beginning of 2021, Hesburger had a total of 39 restaurants in Russia, four in Belarus.

Salmela says the company is terminating the leases from its own locations. Franchisees have been asked to close down.

“A demolition notice has also been sent to local entrepreneurs informing them that the use of the Hesburger trademark must be stopped immediately. Hesburger does not own the business premises of entrepreneurial restaurants, but only the Hesburger brand, ”writes Salmela.

According to the CEO, Hesburger will no longer supply raw materials to Russia.

Hesburger said earlier in the release that “restaurant closure schedules have been slowed by concerns about staff safety and legal challenges”.

Salmela does not want to open this matter any further.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper made a tour of Russian Hesburger restaurants in the St. Petersburg and Moscow regions, among others, on Thursday morning.

In four of the ten restaurants, someone answered the phone. In most cases, the phone either rings in vain or went to the answering machine.

However, an English-speaking worker was found in St. Petersburg, in the Hesburger neighborhood of the Mariinsky Theater. On the telephone Mašaksi the woman introduced says today the Puris people are being sold as usual, but the doors will no longer open next week.

“Then we’re closed, we stop working,” Masha confirms.

“I don’t know when we’re opening again. Yes, all Hesburgers in Russia will catch up. ”

Maša seems to be calm.

“It’s okay,” he acknowledges the curiosity about how it feels when work is over.

The Hesburger town of Hatsina, south of St. Petersburg, also confirms that work is at a standstill. The woman who answered the phone says the restaurant is closed and she doesn’t know when it will reopen. However, he no longer knows how to open up the situation.

In other restaurants, the conversations are even shorter.

Hesburger restaurants in Russia and Belarus have already disappeared from the mobile app.

The application has a map on which the company’s locations are located. No Russian or Belarusian restaurants are shown on the map.

“In early March, Hesburger announced the closure of its operations in Russia and Belarus. For this reason, we have naturally deleted the data for restaurants in Russia and Belarus from the Hesburger application, ”Salmela commented.

Based on a Google map, many Russian Hesburgers seem to be still open.

“Google is not our official channel. We have notified Google of the closure of restaurants. We hope that the information will be updated as soon as possible. ”