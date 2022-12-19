HS Turku | Hertta Partanen, 12, worried about the brand new Logomo bridge – “Deadly slippery”

12-year-old Hertta Partanen fell last week on the Logomo bridge and was worried about other people. He is saddened by the fact that the record-breaking bridge, completed in the fall of 2021, seems to be slippery regardless of the weather.

Last on Tuesday of the week, a 12-year-old from Turku Hertta Partanen slipped on the steps of the Logomo footbridge in Turku. He tried to walk carefully because the surface of the bridge was slippery, but still fell.

Partanen didn’t hurt badly, but he was very worried.

“I’m young and sharp, but I still fell. I immediately started thinking about the elderly and those with some physical limitations. The bridge was dangerously slippery, how do they stay up there? There wasn’t even a sign anywhere at the mouth of the bridge that would warn of the bridge being slippery.”

The steps leading to the Logomo bridge were icy last week.

Last week, Partanen crossed the bridge exceptionally many times, because his school’s music classes participated in concerts organized in Logomo. The concerts required practice and the bridge was in busy use.

Partanen says he was surprised by how slippery the surface of the bridge was regardless of the weather. The bridge was slippery before, during and after heavy snowfalls.

“It was also strange that even though the bridge is covered with glass, snow fell on the bridge from some cracks. On the edges of the bridge, in the snowfall, there were quite decent snowdrifts.”

12-year-old Hertta Partanen was worried when the Logomo bridge was too slippery. According to him, it is important to make opinions heard and try to use them to help other people.

Puolalan Partanen, who attends the school’s 6th grade of music, says he understands that the city may not be able to maintain the bridge right away if there is a lot of snow. According to him, the bridge was plowed with a delay so that only one side of the bridge had been plowed a day after the snowstorm.

“On Wednesday, the other side was still completely covered in snow. The plowed side had been sanded, but the stones had been spared. The few stones didn’t help and they were also right at the edges.”.

Because only one side of the bridge was in use, according to Partanen, the passage of several hundred schoolchildren from one end of the slippery bridge to the other took an inordinately long time.

For the same reason, Parta was saddened that the snow plow had made a jam at the mouth of the bridge.

“You had to get over it and go around. As if it was intended that only the brave and the ones who want to slip can go on the bridge.”

The bridge, completed in November, leads to the other side of the railway to the Logomo event center.

Hearts Partanen is upset that the bridge has not been made sufficiently good and safe in the first place.

“This bridge has taken a huge amount of work time in Turku and cost a lot of money, but despite that, the matter has not been carried through to the end properly. This is clearly not well planned. Why hasn’t the city been able to think better about what kind of materials are suitable for the surface of the bridge? Now this is far too big a security risk.”

12-year-old Partanen is encouraged to criticize decision-making in Turku in general.

“It’s disgusting to say this, but sometimes you get the feeling that things could have been handled better. It’s as if Turku’s decision-makers are trying to prove to some that they can do insanely expensive projects. Still, they don’t think through to the end whether something is really needed. Projects are also not properly planned until the end, as this slippage of the Logomo bridge now shows.”

The new bridge is covered with glass, but it still had a lot of snow last week.

Hearts Partanen says that he is interested in influencing things. He is currently sitting in the Turku Children’s Parliament, where two members are elected annually from all elementary schools in the city.

“It’s wonderful that the city has such an opportunity, that you can say your opinion and no one shuts you up. You get the feeling that you have done something for the good of things.”

Deciding on things is not Hertta Partane’s driving force of motivation.

“I’ve just noticed that it makes me feel good if I can help others. When you help others, you get help yourself. You can move forward in life with a better mind this way.”

In the future, Partanen is not interested in pursuing a career as a politician, for example.

“I don’t want to be a decision maker, it doesn’t feel right to me. I’m interested in medical things, I want to make progress, travel the world and do surgeries.”

Even after the world tour, Partanen believes he knows where he will find himself. Despite everything.

“Maybe my future home is here in Turku. However, Turku is so lovely, cute and small.”

