HS Turku | Herring has suddenly turned into an Omega3 bomb – No one knows what it is

The silver-sided herring of the Baltic Sea is a shorter and thinner fish than before. Some of the herring have even suffered from starvation in recent years. At the same time, herring is even healthier, because it is low in fat and the quality of the fats is better than before.

Button pin the head-sized flake shows hair-fine rings.

This flake is the hearing bone of a herring, from the rings of which the age of the herring can be calculated in the same way as the age of trees can be calculated from the annual rings of trees.

“The number of old herrings seems to be increasing. The oldest herrings we have studied are more than 20 years old,” says the University of Turku PhD researcher Katja Mäkinen.