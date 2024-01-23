HS Turku | Heljä Lähteenmäki started studying a new profession – When he graduates, he will be 70 years old

Heljä Lähteenmäki, 68, is studying to become a nurse at Turku University of Applied Sciences. He hopes to be able to continue working for a long time.
Minna Salakari HS
Retired engineer Heljä Lähteenmäki, 68, is studying to become a nurse at Turku University of Applied Sciences. He will be 70 years old when he graduates.
Lähteenmäki thinks that he could work for ten more years.
“Age is just a number. My working years are more affected by health and functional capacity.”
#Turku #Heljä #Lähteenmäki #started #studying #profession #graduates #years
Leave a Reply