HS Turku | Heljä Lähteenmäki started studying a new profession – When he graduates, he will be 70 years old

Minna Salakari HS

7:15

Retired engineer Heljä Lähteenmäki, 68, is studying to become a nurse at Turku University of Applied Sciences. He will be 70 years old when he graduates.

Lähteenmäki thinks that he could work for ten more years.

“Age is just a number. My working years are more affected by health and functional capacity.”