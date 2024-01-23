Tuesday, January 23, 2024
HS Turku | Heljä Lähteenmäki started studying a new profession – When he graduates, he will be 70 years old

January 23, 2024
HS Turku | Heljä Lähteenmäki started studying a new profession – When he graduates, he will be 70 years old

Heljä Lähteenmäki, 68, is studying to become a nurse at Turku University of Applied Sciences. He hopes to be able to continue working for a long time.

Heljä Lähteenmäki from Turku is studying to become a nurse. He hopes to be able to work for several more years, for example with the elderly. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS

Minna Salakari HS

Retired engineer Heljä Lähteenmäki, 68, is studying to become a nurse at Turku University of Applied Sciences. He will be 70 years old when he graduates.

Lähteenmäki thinks that he could work for ten more years.

“Age is just a number. My working years are more affected by health and functional capacity.”

