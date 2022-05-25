HS Turku Heidi Lindroos got a business idea when her boy was always left without ice cream – however, marketing as vegan had to stop because it “expelled middle-aged men”

Heidi Lindroos from Naantali started making vegan gelato and now wants to take her brand to the world.

When Heidi Lindroosin the boy was 9 years old, it turned out that milk was not suitable for him at all.

“It couldn’t be pushed on him other than popsicles during the summer,” Lindroos says.

Therefore, Lindrosis became interested in vegan alternatives.

Today, he runs a company called Nordic Gelato, which makes vegan gelato, or Italian-style ice cream.

It all started when Lindroos was at a trade show representing a knife brand, his previous employer. Next to his stand was an ice cream machine that made gelato for oat milk.

He fell in love and wanted to do the same himself. He had no experience of doing gelato.

In the summer of 2018 Ice cream machines arrived and recipes began to be honed.

“It’s not any secret science, but there are certain things in it that need to be understood and known,” Lindroos says.

Plain gelato is made from milk. It is not the same as Finnish ice cream.

“ “Gelato has 20 to 30 percent air. It is therefore more stretchy, the composition is clearly different ”

“The biggest difference is that Finnish ice cream uses cream and has an air content of 50–70 per cent. Gelato has an air content of 20-30%. It is therefore more stretchy, the composition is clearly different, ”says Lindroos.

Lindroos has never made gelato from cow’s milk, but has done so veganly from the beginning. His gelatoes are milk-free as well as gluten-free.

At first, Lindroos sold gelato on an ice cream bike, but soon began dreaming of his own outlet.

“I thought the point of sale should be the best, otherwise I don’t know if the product has potential. I inquired, and in early 2019 it turned out that the beach kiosk [Naantalissa] is coming to search. I said that a small wooden kiosk by the sea is what I want, and I got it. ”

Nordic Gelato Oy The company’s turnover last year was about 120,000 euros. Net sales tripled from the previous year, but the result was a loss of approximately EUR 12,000.

The company began operations in 2019 and changed its name the following year.

The aim is to expand to Copenhagen and London. Financing negotiations are still ongoing.

Lindroos develop gelatomaut yourself.

“I thought the taste profile should be easily recognizable, genuine, no essence binding,” he says.

The flavors are familiar to Nordic people: dark chocolate, pistachios, lemon, baked apple, licorice, among others.

“We’re not doing hubbabubba nonsense.”

Perhaps the most peculiar taste has been rose. The slightly pink gelato shared opinions, but Lindroos plans to do it again.

The hardest part about him making ice cream is getting the acidity and sugar content in balance. Making lemon sorbet, for example, is challenging: it can easily become too sour or too sweet.

The kiosk has a maximum of eight flavors during the summer to avoid loss. Gelatot is made from a domestic manufacturer’s oatmeal drink, which is gluten-free and has a sufficiently high fat content. Lindroos uses domestic berries in its ice cream.

After a warm day, the kiosk had three different flavors.

The company produces salt caramel gelato and lemon sorbet, among other things.

At the kiosk does not read that gelatoes are vegan. The first summer there read so “cat-sized letters,” but Lindroos decided to change tactics, as in her experience, the word vegan was visited by middle-aged men, for example.

Nordic Gelato also has sales outlets in Tampere and Hanko. Lindroos does not intend to settle for Finland, but dreams of establishing offices in Copenhagen and London as well.

Lindroos says the angel investor round has started in late 2021. No investors have been found yet, but discussions have taken place.

Lindroos’ child, who cannot eat milk is now 15 years old. Does he like the ice cream his mother makes?

“Adolescence is never happy with what a mother does.”

Pistachio gelato still tastes good to him.