HS Turku | Head-on crash on the old number one road in Salo – A passenger car burst into flames

A serious head-on collision between a car and a truck took place in Salo on Monday, as a result of which the car burst into flames.

In Salo a serious accident occurred on Monday after noon, where a car and a truck collided. This is the fire marshal on duty Hannu Karpin according to a head-on collision, as a result of which the passenger car burst into flames.

Karppi could not answer the question about what kind of personal injuries may have occurred in the accident.

At this stage, the rescue service does not say more about the accident, instead the responsibility for information is transferred to the police. The police investigation team was expected to arrive on Monday early afternoon.

Vanha Ykköstie, i.e. road 110, is closed to traffic at the scene of the accident. The exact location of the accident is approximately 4.3 kilometers from the Hajala exit in the direction of Rikala. Clearing work is underway at the scene of the accident and the rescue service advises people to use road 1 or 2351 as a detour.

The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized road traffic accident at 12:36 p.m. Four rescue units were called to the scene.

The news is updated.