Saturday, August 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | Four were injured after the boat was driven hard against a cliff in Parain

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | Four were injured after the boat was driven hard against a cliff in Parain

Of the injured, the injuries of two were more serious.

Boat drove hard on the rock in Paraisten Ragnholm on the night between Friday and Saturday. The Maritime Guard of Western Finland informed about the matter In the X service (formerly Twitter).

Four people were injured in the accident. All the injured were evacuated ashore. The injuries of two were more serious, and they were taken to Turku University Central Hospital for treatment.

The Coast Guard of Western Finland told STT that one of the injured was bleeding profusely.

On a rescue mission in addition to the coast guard, first aid and the police participated. The lifeguard and paramedic were lowered into the patrol boat from the sea rescue helicopter.

According to the coast guard, the boat that drove towards the rock was almost 11 meters long.

The investigation responsibility for the accident has been transferred to the police.


#Turku #injured #boat #driven #hard #cliff #Parain

See also  Moscow | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms: Three powder letters were sent to the Finnish Embassy in Moscow
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result