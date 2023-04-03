HS Turku | Former minister Anne-Mari Virolainen was left on the beach – the voters of Vanha’s home town failed

Longtime member of parliament and former minister Anne-Mari Virolainen lost her seat in parliament. He has not yet had time to think deeply about the reason for his result.

One the most exciting moments of the evening of the parliamentary election were witnessed in the last place of the coalition.

A long-time Member of Parliament and Juha Sipilä served as Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of the (central) government Anne-Mari Virolainen remained in the reserve position, when a person from Taivassalo becomes the MP of the coalition after a tight race Milla Lahdenperä. Lahdenperä collected a total of 4,523 votes, which is 209 votes more than Virolainen’s vote.

Member of Parliament the Estonian, who is giving up pesti, has not yet had time to think deeply about the reason for his result.

“I’ve been on different work assignments the whole day after the election, and there hasn’t been the right moment for this reflection yet,” he says.

The Estonian is also the chairman of the Kaarina city council, and he got into the middle of a media frenzy just before the elections. It was the so-called Kaarina city council’s forest sale case, in which the city council decided to sell a city-owned forest farm to the daughter of a coalition councilor without a public auction or bidding process.

The largest party in Kaarina’s city government is the coalition, as is the city council. Virolainen, a member of the coalition, was elected chairman of the Kaarina city council in August 2021.

There were two correction requests made to the City Board regarding the forest trade, which the board discussed at its meeting in March of this year. The city council investigated the rectification claims and reversed its January decision on the sale of the forest plots.

This however, it does not explain the election loss, because Virolainen received more votes from Kaarina this year than in the parliamentary elections four years ago.

“It was surprising that in these elections I received fewer votes from my former home town of Lieto than from Kaarina.”

The number of votes he received from Lieto was now more than half less than in 2019. The people of Turku also gave the politician clearly fewer votes than in the last election. The biggest drop in the number of votes happened in Turku.

Estonian future plans are still open. Before thinking about new designs, he plans to take a breather and calm down for Easter. After this, thoughts must be directed towards new winds of working life.

“I’m 57 years old, and I still have many years of work ahead of me”

