HS Turku Finnish egg giant leader charged with aggravated animal welfare offense – According to the prosecutor, thousands of chickens were overcrowded

According to the indictment, there were thousands of extra chickens in the parent henhouse. According to the accused, the channel operated in accordance with official instructions.

The municipality The Naantali chicken breeder, who is the chairman of the board, was charged with a serious animal welfare offense in the District Court of Southwest Finland. The case began on Monday. The woman’s spouse is also on charges.

Munakunta is the co-operative of Finnish egg producers, which owns half of Dava Foods Finland’s wholesale, retail and export trade in eggs.

According to the charge, the couple kept their hens in their hens in too cramped cages, which also had no nests for their mothers. The suspected crimes took place in 2011–2019.

The couple has 12,800 hens in Naantali. According to the indictment, no nests were acquired for the hen, and the hens had to lay eggs on a metal net among other chickens and roosters. So the hens could not lay eggs in peace.

An animal welfare inspection in 2017 found that there were up to 19 female chickens and two roosters in one cage. The cage would have accommodated up to two chickens and one rooster.

According to the inspection, there were too many more than 5,000 hens in the henhouse. Thus, the couple’s actions caused the rabbit unnecessary suffering, pain, and distress.

According to the prosecutor, the act was aggravated because it targeted a large number of animals and sought significant financial gain.

Naantali resident the couple denies the charge in its entirety.

Their defense issued a statement to the court stating that the couple had asked the authorities for guidance on cages as early as 2011. A government decree relating to canals entered into force that year.

According to the written instructions received by the couple, the nests did not need to be installed. The defense points out that the hen was subjected to a number of inspections over the years, in which inspectors became aware of the existence of cages and the absence of nests.

Only in 2017 was ministerial-level guidance received. A couple of days after the guidelines were issued, the regional government agency carried out an animal welfare inspection of the hen house. The couple received a correction request, which was complied with within the deadline. Nevertheless, the regional administrative agency filed a criminal complaint.

Another similar charge was heard in the district court on Monday. The owners of the canal in Säkylä were accused of a similar serious animal welfare offense. There were 7,000 mother chickens in the henhouse, and the animals were in similar cages as in Naantali.

In both cases, the prosecutor is demanding a suspended sentence for the accused. The case continues in the district court.