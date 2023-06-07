HS Turku | Finnair’s “Bluebird” reminds of a time that will never return – This is what the plane that revolutionized Finnish aviation looks like

Unaware has to rub his eyes at Turku airport. A Finnair passenger plane stands on the sand field next to the station, even though the national airline left the station at the beginning of May. However, it can be concluded from the painting of the machine that the machine is not exactly from this decade.

And the plane is not just any plane, but the Caravelle that revolutionized Finnish air travel. The plane has the code OH-LEA, which reveals that it is the first jet passenger plane in Finnair’s history, “Sinilintu”, whose sides are decorated with Finnair’s 40th anniversary painting from 1963.

The plane will still have Finnair’s 40th anniversary emblem and the name “Sinilintu” on the side.

However, the paintings on the side do not tell the whole truth: this Caravelle III is actually SAS’s former “Sven Viking”, which was completed in France at the same time as Finnair’s first jets in the early 1960s. Of Finnair’s four original Caravelles, only one remains in a museum in France. The remaining three, including Bluebird, have been scrapped.

Getting the Caravelle to Finland has been a long-term dream of the Aviation Museum Association. For the first time, an attempt was made to bring the plane to Finland already 15 years ago. You can read how the Swedish Caravelle finally ended up in Turku from here.

If desired, the plane can be returned to SAS colors, which were left under Finnair’s festive painting.

The machine the Aviation Museum Association’s volunteers are swarming around, making the final touches to the outside of the plane. Everything should look good in a couple of weeks, when the plane is presented to the public at the Turku Airshow air show. The plane is by no means taking off, but it has finally found the home it deserves: it will remain in its museum in its own “pen” protected by fences next to Turku Airport.

Then HS’s previous story has happened a lot. The machine was brought from Sweden to Turku and it was renovated during autumn, winter and spring in the hall at Turku Pansio. In May, the plane was moved to the airport, where finishing work is still being done.

From the chairman of the Aviation Museum Association, Caravelle’s project manager From Janne Salose can’t seem to get a word in edgewise when he gets excited to review the history of the machine model.

The jet airliner Caravelle revolutionized air travel for Finns. Caravelles brought Finland closer to Europe, when travel times were shortened and stopovers were not needed as before.

“During the day, we used the plane for scheduled flights to, for example, London and Paris, and at night, charter flights to the Mediterranean region,” says Salonen.

Finnair replaced the Caravelle III models already in 1964 with more advanced Super-Caravelles, which were flown until 1983. The model is remembered, for example, from the plane hijacking in Oulu, where Aarno Lamminparras hijacked a Super-Caravelle traveling from Oulu to Helsinki in 1978.

In time, passenger planes were given their own names. Turku’s Caravelle is painted with the emblems of Finland’s first jet passenger plane, “Sinilinnu”. In the picture, the Bluebird lands for the first time at the Finnish Land Chamber in 1960 in its then coloring.

“Yesterday was a landmark event in the history of our aviation, because our country was now officially connected to Finnish jet traffic”, HS reported in February 1960. Caravelle’s maiden flight from Paris to Helsinki took three hours and 15 minutes, i.e. the journey time of the route was approximately as long as it is today. It is said that there was room for 16 passengers in the first class of the plane, 54–64 passengers could be accommodated in the tourist class.

of the Caravelle III the comfort in the cabin was up to today’s level. However, luxury is still far away in the Turku plane, inside which the smell is strong and the interior is ripped open. And no wonder, the plane has landed in the open air at Arlanda Airport since 1974, when its operation with SAS ended.

The plane was designed to be a museum, so in the first decades the Swedes tried to take some kind of care of the plane. For the last decades, it was mostly covered with moss, literally, in the farthest corner of Arlanda station, hidden from view.

“The worse it got, the more it was put in the bag,” Salonen reveals.

“The roof of the plane was covered with a one and a half centimeter layer of moss and the walls were full of soot. The first five months were spent grinding cleanly,” says Salonen, describing the condition of the machine.

The Swedes emptied the interior of the plane before handing it over, and the plane currently has no seats, for example. A few rows of benches taken from another type of machine are waiting to be installed.

The renovation of the interior is a project for the next few years.

“You could film a scene from a movie or a TV series here,” Salonen enthuses.

However, something has remained untouched inside the machine. The two toilets at the back of the plane glow true to the 1970s in a pink color. A nostalgic trip to 50 years ago is also offered in the Vessok tank.

“There are the original solders in the tank,” says Salonen.

No smoking, says the toilet sign.

Smoking was allowed in the cabin, on the other hand.

Caravelle has rehabilitated around 30 volunteers, some of whom have come to work in Turku from long distances. Thousands of working hours have been spent.

One of the volunteers involved has a special relationship with the Caravelle. Markku Ahokoski did his life’s work as a Finnair mechanic and as a young man got to service Caravelle as well.

“A great French woman”, Ahokoski describes.

Ahokoski also got to travel on the Caravelle, but the memories of these trips have faded.

“There is nostalgia in that. He started with that machine, so it’s good to stop there.”

“This had great technology compared to American machines, where there were more parts just scattered here and there,” recalls Markku Ahokoski, who worked as a mechanic at Caravelle.

The renovation of the Caravelle has been the Aviation Museum Association's biggest project since the construction of the current premises of the Aviation Museum in Vantaa in the 1980s. According to chairman Janne Salonen (pictured), the association has tried to get a passenger plane equipped with a jet engine to Finland "fifty times", but the projects have failed due to the owner withdrawing or the plane being scrapped.

The project the total budget was initially estimated at half a million euros. So far, about half of that has been spent on the project, Salonen reveals.

The project achieves one of its goals when it is presented to the public at the Turku Airshow.

“Pretty incredible feeling. The fifteen-year story gets a certain melt in your head at that time,” says Salonen.

Salonen says that there have been enough doubters during the trip.

“It has been questioned that what is the point of this, why bring an old SAS plane and paint it as Finnair.”

However, Salonen does not care about the talk, but hopes that the plane will become a place to visit, which will help more and more people get excited about aviation.

“These days it is difficult to experience aviation other than as an air passenger. Here you could get the spark to become a pilot, cabin crew or technician.”

What is striking in the plane’s cockpit is the huge number of different levers and switches. The empty gauges are to be replaced with similar models from other machines.

The machine will be surrounded by fences, behind which it is meant to be admired. If the plane’s floor can be repaired, Turku Airshow plans to let people get to know the inside of the plane as well. The Aviation Museum Association will continue to organize days when you can take a closer look at the plane.

You can get to know the Caravelle at the Turku Airshow at Turku Airport on June 17-18.

