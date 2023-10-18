HS Turku | Finland’s oldest toy store takes you to a childhood that will never come back – That’s how it is

Casagrande from Turku is Finland’s oldest still operating toy store. Its goal is to produce joy and experiences for children and those who like children. The toy store turned 111 years old at the weekend.

SpongeBob Pääkkönen has taken a kneeling position on the floor of Casagrande’s toy store. He is mesmerized by the cars of all sizes on the shelf. Little fingers press the button of the toy fire engine, and the lights of the emergency vehicle start flashing.

Although mother Lotta Holttinen takes his two-year-old on the trip home, the child can’t take his eyes off the cars. He is mesmerized by the authentic imitation of a fire truck and the opening front door of a bus.

For Paavo Pääkkönen from Turku, the toy store Casagrande is a standard destination on city trips.

Toy store For people from Turku, Casagrande is much more than just a toy store – it is an unforgettable brick-and-mortar store with important memories.

Casagrande is Finland’s oldest still operating toy store. It is a solvent family business that has survived the turmoil in the city center of Turku and has even increased its turnover steadily over the past five years.

For some entrepreneurs in Turku, the renovations in the city center have turned out to be a loss, but for Casagrande, it’s different. The renovation of Turku’s market square moved bus traffic to Linnankatu. It is one single factor that has increased the company’s turnover.

“The bus stop was directly in front of our shop’s windows, which brought us plenty of new customers”, CEO of the toy shop Sabrina Casagrande-Nieminen tells.

Turku residents have come through the shop’s door in recent years, both hearing about it for the first time and stopping by for the first time. When Casagrande-Nieminen tells new customers that the store has been in existence for over a hundred years, you can see genuine surprise on their faces.

“Only the shift of a block from the market towards the Aurajoki brought new customers to the toy stores. Here we can see that a person is a smolt that moves the way it is directed to move”, Casagrande-Nieminen laughs.

Casagrande’s CEO Sabrina Casagrande-Nieminen (left), store manager Daniela Nieminen and online store manager Minéa Casagrande-Nieminen are aware of the toy store’s secret to success: the shelves contain both timeless classics and the latest social media fads.

Fourth the entrepreneur of the generation hopes that the city’s decision-makers would have more insight into how to make the services in the center of Turku accessible. Culture, food and versatile shopping opportunities must be available in the city center, which must also be accessible by car.

“However, Turku is such a small city that there must be room for car drivers as well. For example, the toys may be so big that transporting them home on foot, by bike or by bus is difficult, even impossible,” he says.

Also hard work and family traditions play a role in the toy store’s success story. Store manager of Casagrande-Nieminen’s daughter, a toy shop Daniela Nieminen according to the family has stuck together the whole time and sacrificed a considerable number of working hours to maintain the shop.

“We are a family business with a big skin. We keep our eyes firmly on the future, respecting the work of previous generations,” says Nieminen.

He, like his parents and grandparents, started working in a toy store in his youth. Daniela Nieminen says that she was involved in the operation for the first time when she was 13 years old, when the store needed extra hands on weekends and at Christmas.

Family business has its advantages: decision-making is agile and communication is fast. As a family member, it is easy to understand the work done by your own family, its goals and underlying values, which strengthens commitment to work.

However, it also has its own challenges. It’s hard to get away from work, and toys are often talked about at family dinners. In addition, being together with family all the time can lead to disagreements.

“Sometimes the interaction is sharper with one’s own family than with strangers,” says Nieminen.

Turku people the memories of the toy shop last a lifetime. They are often linked to childhood and a favorite childhood toy. Casagrande has always been one of Turku’s attractions and a must-visit destination for Turku visitors.

Casagrande-Nieminen remembers how the electric train set in the shop window for Christmas entertained children in past years. Customers still ask about the fate of the railway line.

“Those who have wondered about the moving toy in the window as children long for it back. Unfortunately, there was no longer enough space for this train made by Märklin when our display window was reduced. In addition, the popularity of miniature railways waned, and we were unable to keep the toy series in the selection,” says Casagrande-Nieminen.

Toy store has clearly achieved its most important goal: to be different and create experiences for children, families and those who like children.

“When you see a child’s genuine joy, you know you’ve succeeded.”

Finland’s oldest toy store has a long history 1912 Italian businessman Antonio Casagrande opened a wholesale and retail store called “Amerikkalainen Pasaari”, which sold, among other things, plaster pictures, toys, kobelins, oil prints, tie pins, fans and musical instruments.

In the late 1920s, Antonio’s eldest son Wilhelm Casagrande founded his own shop.

At the same time, the product selection changed, and the store’s shelves began to be filled with toys, and the store’s name changed to Casagrande.

In 1930, the business moved to the Regina housing association. It is still located in the same place.

1978 Son of Wilhelm Renato Casagrande followed in his father’s footsteps and took over the toy shop.

In 2018, the store’s traction responsibility was transferred Sabrina Casagrande-Niemis, to Renato’s daughter. At the same time, an online store was opened.

From 2018, also Sabrina’s daughters, Daniela Nieminen and Minéa Casagrande-Nieminen have worked in a toy store.

In 2019, a new store was opened in Kauppakeskus Mylly, Raisio.

