HS Turku | Finland’s longest suspension bridge is drawing its last, the speed limit was lowered again

The Kirjalansalmi bridge is the only road connection to the Paraine archipelago. The speed limit on the suspension bridge in poor condition has been lowered again.

This longest suspension bridge in Finland is the only road connection to the Paraine archipelago. The bridge has been under special monitoring for a long time.

According to Varsinais-Suomen ely-keskus, during the winter and spring, exceptional measurement results have been revealed from time to time during the condition monitoring of the bridge. The condition of the bridge has been continuously monitored using a fixed monitoring device.

The bridge’s structures were inspected on Thursday. The inspection found the need for a wider inspection. On Thursday at 4 p.m., the speed limit on the bridge was lowered from 50 kilometers per hour to 30 kilometers per hour.

In 2015, a speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour was set on the bridge. In 2020, the speed limit was lowered to 50 kilometers per hour.

For some years, heavy traffic vehicles have had to keep a distance of at least 60 meters from each other on the bridge. In addition, the masses of special transports are limited.

Ely center says that on the basis of a more detailed investigation to be carried out next week, further measures will be determined to secure the use of the bridge. The new bridge is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Thursday’s lowering of the speed limit to 30 kilometers per hour is the first step.

According to the Ely Center, it is now extremely important for every motorist to follow the reduced speed limit. Heavy traffic should check the weights of their loads so that the permitted masses are not exceeded.

According to the Ely center, the monitoring of the bridge has given indications that the bridge has been repeatedly driven with larger masses than allowed.

The Finnish Railways Agency has already described before on their websitethat the Kirjalansalmi bridge is at the end of its life cycle and the steel structure underneath the bridge has significant damage.

