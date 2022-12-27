HS Turku | Finland’s largest castle, which can be controlled by anyone, begins to pass along the ring road of the archipelago

In the past, cable boats were guided by a physical cable in the sea. Now, virtual cables are coming into use, which makes it possible to turn ferry berths into disembarkation berths. This is what happens in January on the Saaristo tire road route. The unloading operator is not required to have maritime training.

In January In the Turku archipelago, between the main islands of Nauvo and Korppoo, Finland’s largest castle starts operating.

There is a peculiar feature associated with its introduction that worries both islanders and some officials. Although the new lock is significantly larger than the ferry vessel currently operating on the route, its driver is not required to have industry training, unlike the driver of the current ferry.

In practice, almost any person of full age with a medical certificate can drive a new, large trailer. The driver does not need any kind of seafaring training.

The new port can accommodate more than 50 cars, while the old ferry, which is still in use for a while, takes almost half as many cars, around thirty.

The heavily trafficked route is part of the Ring Road of the Archipelago. Two or three buses may run on the ferry at the same time, especially in the summer. Lossi also regularly transports dangerous substances, for example tankers with fuel tanks.

Uneducated enables new legislation, according to which losses can be controlled using a kind of virtual wire instead of a physical wire in the future.

The virtual cable makes it possible for the road ferry that runs between the islands of Nauvo and Korppoo to be designated as a port for the first time.

In the legislation, the qualification requirements for masters of ferry vessels and landing drivers differ from each other.

The ferry ship operating between Nauvo and Korppoo is in busy use all year round. In summer, it carries busloads of passengers from the Saaristo tire road.

Real Finland The Ely center is responsible for tendering and ordering services for the entire country’s archipelago traffic.

Road engineer I met Jaakkola says that the first attempt was made to turn the road ferry connection between Nauvo and Korppoo into a cable-stayed ferry already in the 1990s.

“However, the Maritime Administration at the time stated that there is a merchant shipping channel, which is why a physical cable could not be placed in the sea. Now the development of technology in the form of a virtual cable made it possible to change the route into a landing route.”

According to Jaakkola, the ultimate motive for turning the ferry site into a landing site is related to money.

“Lossi traffic is more cost-effective, it has lower personnel costs. The regulation specifies that one person is enough to man the port, while the manning of the ferry vessels varies between 2 and 4 people.”

On the route between Nauvo and Korppoo, it has been exceptionally defined that the boat also needs a crew of two.

Finland chairman of the advisory body for the archipelago of sea and lake areas, the Archipelago Advisory Board (Sank). Sandra Bergqvist (r) says that the decision to change the ferry-boat route to a landing route is “very worrying”.

“With the decision, people who do not have any kind of professional qualification can claim losses.”

When the amendment to the law regarding the virtual control rope of the landings was discussed in the parliament last February, the Transport and Communications Committee raised the question of the qualification requirements of the landings drivers and demanded that they be clarified urgently.

“At that time, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced that the ministry had decided to launch a project in which the qualification requirements for wharf drivers and the definitions of the wharf and ferry ship will be reviewed with a busy schedule. But nothing has happened yet,” says Berqqvist.

“Hopefully, the seriousness of the matter will be understood before any serious accident occurs.”

Lotion accidents are extremely rare.

Four years ago, however, there was a ruckus in Naantali.

Christmas in between days in 2018, there was a lotion accident in the Velkua archipelago belonging to the city of Naantali.

The boat driving between Palva and Teersalo drifted off the fairway and ran aground. The physical control cable of the loss was disconnected due to renovation work, the weather conditions were bad, there was a technical fault in the chart plotter and the driver was unable to navigate using the radar.

At that time, the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) recommended that the Ministry of Transport and Communications prepare a law amendment that would define landing craft as ferry ships if they run without a cable.

“The qualification requirements for ferry captains and landing drivers are different, despite the similarity of their operations. Something needs to be done about this. If the boat is driven without a steering cable, it must be classified as a vessel and in that case the driver must also have sufficient qualifications to steer the vessel,” Otkes emphasized at the time.

I took the lead researcher Risto Haimila now says four years later that the shipping company is responsible for a lot. In the end, it must carefully weigh all possible risks related to the safety of passengers and cargo, and take into account the adequacy of personnel and the competence needed to manage risks in all possible danger and accident situations.

Is it is it possible that all the current ferry places in Finland would be converted into landing places in the future and thus the number of personnel and professional requirements would be reduced?

“No. We have no idea to convert other ferry landing places in Finland into landing places. This is the only exception”, says Tapani Jaakkola.

According to Jaakkola, the authorities have also long demanded the legislature to better define the qualification requirements of dump truck drivers than at present, and to completely reform the regulations regarding dump trucks to meet today’s requirements and equipment.

In 2018, Traficom gave up testing, granting and monitoring the qualifications of landing drivers.

“Even then, we were of the opinion that the direction of development was bad. The fact that the service provider itself is responsible for the sufficient skill level and competence of the unloading drivers is not a good thing in our authorities’ opinion.”

Jaakkola says that the Ely-keskus requires, in landing transport throughout Finland, landing drivers to have at least the same qualification as Traficom at the time or, alternatively, a higher maritime qualification.

Landing drivers working on the Nauvo-Korppoo route must take the qualification exams at the Ely center, if necessary, at the Ely center’s request.

In the future, Jaakkola says, it will be necessary to completely redefine the log regulation.

“The safety authority must be responsible for monitoring the qualification of the port operator, just like in other shipping,” he emphasizes.