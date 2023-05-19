HS Turku | Fetal screening is being revolutionized – This is how the new method works

The new NIPT fetal screening replaces the combined early pregnancy screening offered earlier at Turku University Central Hospital. The study screens for the most common fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

Turku The Women’s Clinic of the University Central Hospital (Tyks) has started the first NIPT fetal screening pilot related to early pregnancy chromosome screening in Finland. NIPT comes from the words non-invasive prenatal test, i.e. it is an examination during pregnancy that does not affect the fetus.

NIPT screening is based on examining fetal DNA in the mother’s blood, and it is done from the mother’s blood sample. The new screening replaces the previously offered combined early pregnancy screening. Screening is offered to all pregnant mothers in the Varsinais-Finnish welfare area (Varha).

NIPT screening sensitively identifies the most common fetal chromosomal abnormalities, which are Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome and Patau syndrome.

Each of these causes the child to be born with either a moderate or severe developmental disability, which is accompanied by organic damage, such as heart defects, hearing damage, and abnormalities and damage to several organs.

In the past, pregnant women have been able to take part in the so-called early pregnancy combined screening, in which the neck swelling of the fetus is measured in an ultrasound examination, in order to find out the chromosomal disorders of the fetus. The study was preceded by a blood sample.

“With this screening, three to five percent of pregnant women have been screened into the risk group, who have been offered, after counseling, NIPT, placenta sampling, or amniocentesis as follow-up tests,” Tyks Women’s Clinic’s results team manager Kaarin Mäkikallio tells.

Now, the NIPT examination is performed as a first-line screening test for all willing and waiting patients. According to Mäkikallio, the study is clearly a more sensitive and more accurate method than combined screening to find out chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus.

NIPT study is safe for mother and baby. It is done from the mother’s blood sample, so there is no need to perform procedures on the fetus in connection with it, such as in placenta and amniotic fluid tests, where the risk of miscarriage is around one percent.

“When a screening test that is more sensitive and more accurate than the previous combination screening is used as the primary screening test, mothers who truly belong to the risk group are found better. In this case, the number of canceled follow-up examinations and the associated risk of miscarriage will decrease,” says Mäkikallio.

A more accurate test also reduces the mental burden on families and unnecessary worry.

The pilot during pregnancy, expectant mothers come for an ultrasound examination around week 12 of pregnancy and then undergo a blood test. The NIPT samples are analyzed in the Tyks medical genetics laboratory, and the mothers receive an answer within about a week.

If the examination result is abnormal, the finding is confirmed with an amniocentesis sample and the parents receive comprehensive advice on the finding from a heredity doctor before further plans are made.

Sources: Duodecim Health Library, Medical Journal Duodecim

