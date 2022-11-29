HS Turku | “Everyone has monkey faces” – The death of a young couple shocks Loimaa

The police suspect that the driver of the accident car in Loimaa was driving at a considerable speed before the collision. According to the reverend, the youth do a lot of riding and drifting in the small town. The atmosphere in the city is sad.

Loimaa The accident that took place on Saturday and claimed the lives of two young people has shocked the city’s residents. Vicar of Loimaa parish Riku Laukkanen says that the atmosphere in the city has been sad.

“People are standing on street corners talking, old and young to each other. There are cute faces everywhere, no one is sensitive to smiles at the moment.”

The parish of Loimaa immediately organized a three-hour emergency service at the city church the day after the accident. A few young people came to the place at that time.

Next Sunday, a memorial service will be organized in the City Church, which the vicar describes as a jewelry-free event.

“We are present and we sympathize with these young people, we do not refuse help. We light candles, sing a few beautiful songs that fit the mood. People are allowed to come to the church to be quiet and talk if they want.”

Galloping says that the youth in Loimaa do a lot of driving and drifting.

“Drifting has been a way for the youth here to spend time and drive around the city at high speed. There are many young people who drive cars in Loimaa, a car is almost a necessary means of transportation here and almost everyone has one. There are also tractor ATVs in the city.”

The parking lot of the city church and the area around the train station have been meeting places for the youth of Loimaa who drive cars for many years. According to Laukkanen, young people also used to drive around the church area, but it had to be cut off with concrete blocks due to disturbance in the neighborhood.

“The parking lot of the city church is a very familiar place for young people. They spend a lot of time there and we have no need to stop it. We hope they will come inside the church when the first shock has subsided.”

About With 16,000 inhabitants, Loimaa is a city of such a size that many young people practically at least know each other.

“Now this is something that is not easily forgotten here. It affected the lives of many young people. Here, many families and relatives knew these young people. There are also childhood friends and acquaintances of these young people among the church workers.”

Laukkanen hopes that young people will not release the great sadness they are facing only on social media.

“At worst, it might even incite that tragedy. Now it’s worth meeting other people and getting in touch with friends and trusted adults and talking about it face to face with them. For example, at school you can certainly turn to reliable teachers.”

In an accident two young adults born in 1999 died. According to the police, they were a couple living in the locality.

The accident happened late last Saturday night. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into the wall of the building at the intersection of Hannunkatu and Varastokuja. After the collision, the car caught fire.

The building the car crashed into was used as a warehouse. There were no people in the building at the time of the incident.

A bystander who came to the scene tried to put out the fire with his own hand extinguisher and help the two people in the car.

“He had received an observation, heard this crash, and then he had concluded that now there was a bad traffic accident. He had been nearby and went to the place to have a look,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Valtteri Kemppi.

The accident resulted in numerous calls to the emergency number.

The fire was brought under control only by the rescue service that arrived on the scene. According to the police, nothing could be done to save the people in the car.

Police told yesterdaythat the driver lost control of the vehicle on a straight stretch of street and crashed into the wall of a building throwing leaflets at high speed.

The police announced yesterday that, based on the facts found in the investigation, the event appears to be a dangerous and risky huddle on a winter’s evening.

According to the police, the road has been snowy and slippery. The police suspect that the man driving the car was driving at a considerable speed before the collision.

“We have witness accounts and other material from which this situation, the general course of events, has come to light,” says Kemppi.

“Immediately before this collision, there are observations that the car has been driven hard.”

According to the police, there are no indications that intoxicants are related to the events.

Police investigates the matter as suspected gross endangerment of traffic safety, aggravated manslaughter and investigation of the cause of death.

The police have spoken to eyewitnesses and victims’ relatives.

The police have received surveillance camera footage, which is still being reviewed.

“Cuddle. The accident car was traveling at a considerable speed just moments before this accident. This is a built-up area, it has a speed limit of forty. Yes, it can be seen from the surveillance camera recordings that people are driving significantly above the permitted speed limits,” says Kemppi.