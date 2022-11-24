HS Turku | Every composter must have a responsible person in the future – In the background, the statistics of the authorities

Households must report their compost to the waste management authority by the end of the year. However, few announcements have been made.

Just ani few households have registered their compost in the future municipal compost register. Turku’s waste management agent Brother Matti Suhonen estimates that the Waste Management Board of Southwest Finland has only received a few hundred notifications.

Every regional waste management authority must keep a register of household compost from the beginning of next year. Citizens have been asked to report their composts by the end of the year.

“Of course, the amount is quite small. At least when I look out the window myself, there seems to be compost in every yard,” says Suhonen, who lives in a sparsely populated area.

The Waste Management Board of Southwest Finland published a press release on Friday, reminding households of the reporting obligation and the approaching deadline.

The reporting obligation only applies to the composting of biowaste generated in cooking.

So called the waste regulation has already sparked debate in the public. Some municipalities have already carried out compost inspections, in which the authorities visit the yards of compost users to check whether the composts comply with the specifications. According to Suhonen, there are no plans for such raids in the region of Southwest Finland.

The reporting obligation has also caused some wonder, as purchasing compost is voluntary for households.

Suhonen admits that Finland will hardly get a very comprehensive compost register in the near future.

The problem is that it is difficult to justify the obligation to report to an individual citizen.

“From the point of view of a composting person, it can be difficult to see the benefit to the reporting person himself from making the report,” admits Suhonen.

In Finland, they want to make waste recycling more efficient, but households that voluntarily strive for this are burdened with extra bureaucracy. The notification obligation is based on the Waste Act and the EU directive.

“The goal is that compostable bio-waste can be taken into account in the calculation of the recycling rate,” explains Suhonen.

In other words, the authority makes the recycling rate look better in the statistics, as if with an eye roll trick, even though recycling in the real world is increasing.

In practice, information about composts is needed to make statistics easier. However, there is currently no penalty for neglecting the reporting obligation.

Suhonen reminds, that the notification obligation applies only to composting biowaste generated in food preparation. For example, raking waste can be composted without telling the authorities.

The fluffing of compost issues is also related to the fact that household waste obligations are expanding in a year and a half. Since last July, residential properties with at least five apartments located in urban areas have had to organize bio-waste collection.

In July 2024, the obligation will be extended to all residential properties located in agglomerations with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

“Then in the cities, they start picking up bio-waste from practically every farm,” explains Suhonen.

However, you can avoid buying a bio waste container by buying compost. And by reporting it.

According to Suhonen, at least in the region of Southwest Finland, studies have shown that even more than a third of the household waste that goes to be incinerated is actually bio-waste. It would be appropriate to use it, for example, in the production of biogas.

“There is still a lot of work to be done,” admits waste management representative Suhonen.

