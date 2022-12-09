HS Turku | Essi Pietilä sells a rocking chair shot by the Reds, but no one agrees to buy it

Essi Pietilä from Turku sells goods online with humorously written advertisements. He has not been able to sell the old heirloom rocking chair despite persistent efforts.

“Fucking ugly colored rocking chair.”

The sales announcement on Osto- and Nyintpaikka Tori.fi is titled brutally honestly.

The text describes the rocking chair with colorful turns of phrase:

“I just don’t understand why the hell this hasn’t gone on sale. Is it because of that damn ugly color, let’s face it, the color is more diarrhea than ocher, Christmas mustard yellow, warm and traditional. This is a damn antique, over a hundred years old and the wooden parts are in relatively good condition.”

“There is even a bullet hole left in the rocking chair from the wartime, I thought at first that it could be an interesting historical detail, but poo berries, this has not just sold, no matter what sales pitches I’ve tried.”

HS contacted the author of the notice. He is from Turku Essi Pietilä31.

The rocking chair ended up in Pietilä during the division of inheritance after his grandparents died. The rocking chair had been kept in the yard of a grandmother in the countryside of Pori.

Pietilä thought that the rocking chair could be sold. So he decided to save it.

“I thought that now at least it won’t be thrown into any landfill. My parents weren’t terribly interested in that kind of old stuff.”

Rocking chair however, it has not been sold, even though Pietilä has been trying to sell it for a year and a half.

He wonders about it.

“I’ve sold all the junk at Tor. I mean really scrap”, says Pietilä.

He adds that he has sold goods with very factual notices.

“A long time ago, I sold someone’s bowl. I don’t remember what series it was anymore. It was glued in any number of places. I wrote on it that this is glued and broken, and it probably sold in about 15 minutes. I probably got 20–30 euros for it.”

Pietilä wonders how things that are glued together can get out of hand, but not a nice rocking chair.

“I don’t know if it’s because the gang just can’t bring themselves to start renovating. The paint should definitely be scraped off it, and the rocking chair should be repainted, because the paint is completely cracked,” he states.

He recalls that at first he asked for up to two hundred euros from the inheritance tax. Now the Asking Price has dropped to 70 euros.

Essi Pietilä describes the color of the rocking chair in the sales announcement as “damn ugly”.

A rocking chair there is no information about the origin. Pietilä has once asked his father about it.

“It may be that my grandfather’s father, grandfather or another relative built it, it may not,” says Pietilä.

The rocking chair has been in the Pietilä family for at least a hundred years.

The notice of sale mentions a bullet hole. According to the story, during the civil war, in 1918, a man belonging to the ranks of the Reds had run up to Pietilö’s house on a horse.

“The story goes that the rocking chair got a bullet hole from this horseman.”

It was apparently a warning shot. No one was reportedly injured.

According to the story, a bullet hit the rocking chair.

Pietilä doesn’t remember seeing the rocking chair inside Grandma’s house, but the rocking chair has been stored in the courtyard building for as long as she can remember.

“Apparently it has sometimes visited papa’s sisters in the neighboring houses. They must have painted it that ugly color,” Pietilä says and laughs.

He has also thought about whether the rocking chair would suit his own home if he painted it. However, a rocking chair cannot fit in the current apartment.

At the moment In addition to the rocking chair, Pietilä also sells, for example, “hoarse classes”, an old masquerade package and 3D postcards. Writing comic sales announcements is fun for him.

However, it’s not just about joking around, because recycling is important to Pietilä.

“I am really careful that nothing goes to waste. If you get even a little money, it always warms your heart. You can already get a package of cold-smoked salmon with it.”

He feels good when the buyer is happy with his find. When selling at the online flea market, you can see who the item will end up with.

Pietilä says that he is not “from the richest family”.

“The objects have been such that they have been taken care of. I’ve seen the value in things, and I’ve been taught to treat them well,” he says.

Pietilä’s partner has sometimes joked to him that Pietilä would get a broken sock for sale. Pietilä also has tips for other recyclers.

“Be honest. Rather sell by describing the product as a little worse than too good.”

Pietilä says that he invests in his announcements with good pictures in addition to funny texts. He takes close-up photos of product defects.

“I’m speaking quite honestly. If I sell junk, I write on it that this is absolutely junk. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as we know.”