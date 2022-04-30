HS Turku Elina Partanen had to go on sick leave due to insomnia and stress – Now she sleeps in summers and winters in a tent in the middle of Turku, and worries are gone

Class teacher Elina Partanen has been camping near the center of Turku for the fourth year in a row. The tent works have also accommodated dangerous situations.

TEN A minute’s walk from Turku Market Square is a yellow wooden house with a lingonberry tent in the yard. It is not a playground for children enthusiastic about spring and no other decoration but for the inhabitants of the house Elina Partasen an overnight stay in the middle of the city.

What miracle makes a Turku woman sleep in a tent for almost a year, even if there is a warm bedroom and a soft bed next to it? This is when there is no escape from indoor air problems in an allergic person.

The story is not the most typical.

IN MAY 2019 Partanen’s family cleaned up the yard storage when the family’s then 9-year-old daughter Hertta Partanen bongasi off the shelf tent. It had been left to dust off the shelf of the family’s father Jari Partasen bought it at one time from a flea in thirty.

“Hertta said he has never been allowed to be in a tent for the night. I said there is no problem. Let’s set up a tent and sleep there. ”

Little did the mother and daughter know that in early May the earth would be wet and cold and the sun, which was heating during the day, would no longer heat at night.

“The heart slept on me all night. Personally, I didn’t sleep at all, I froze so much. The next night was forced to change the system. ”

TO ANOTHER into the night the team of mother and daughter set off properly equipped. A thin air mattress had been fetched from the store, inside the sleeping bags, woolen trousers were worn, beanies, gloves and wool socks were put on.

Elina Partanen took a selfie with her daughter Herta, when the duo was properly dressed for a new tent night.

Elina Partanen also got to sleep now. He describes waking up from the morning to the spring song of the yard birds, at the same time as the sun.

“It was such an insane feeling! I felt incredibly good in the morning. ”

This quickly led to the reason why Partanen was really hooked to sleep in the tent.

STRESS. Partasella, who works as a primary school classroom teacher and is involved in many, is also in abundance. Worries, worries and away rotating thoughts have used to wake him up every morning.

“My stress always goes to sleep. I sometimes watch for long periods and I don’t get to sleep. I’ve even had to go on sick leave because my physique and head can’t stand that insomnia. ”

Climbing into a tent is like looking for a small, safe nest. Elina Partanen scurries to her red tent every night.

In the tent, Partanen does not feel stressed.

“I sleep well. Outdoors, the amount of oxygen is much higher. It’s cooler there even on hot summer nights. ”

Thanks to good experiences, one tent night first changed to two, a week to three, and then there were already several nights of sleep in the tent. In total, Partanen slept in the tent for the first year in 146 nights.

The following year, however, something dramatic happened that frightened Partanen in earnest and caused her daughter to stop camping altogether.

PARTASTEN the tent is located between the house, the garage and the hawthorn fence so that it is not visible from the road. Therefore, the sleepers have been allowed to rest, and the drunken walkers have not tried to penetrate the tent to sleep their hops away.

The night before Midsummer’s Eve 2020, Elina and Hertta Partanen were already sleeping in their tent set up in the yard for their second tent season. In the evening, one had read a storybook about werewolves, hugged and talked, and then fell asleep.

“I woke up to something wonderful happening outside. Due to the evening fairy tale, I first thought there were werewolves there. ”

In the wake of an adrenaline rush, Partanen rushed out of the tent and roared to the night-time intruders in the yard, “I called the cops!”

“The heart must have beaten two hundred. Drug users who have lost control of their lives and are in really bad shape there have racked up the stuff in our yard. ”

INVASTERS frightened the woman, rushing from the tent, and hurried to flee through the dense fence of hawthorn, which left a gap to the man. Her comic duo hasn’t been seen, but frightened by her mother’s scream, Hertta stopped sleeping in the tent.

“I decided to continue the tent work and at the same time act as a schäfer for this house. The next night I took a baseball bat to the tent, which I later replaced with an iron-headed golf club.”

Long after the incident, Partanen woke up every night and walked through the yard of the house in the middle of the night.

Eventually, he began to relax and trust that the incident was just one unfortunate experience among the nice nights. When camera surveillance was acquired for the detached house, the dreams began to taste again until the morning.

IN APRIL 2022 A blade of tent adorns the courtyard of Partanen. It is red, like all the clothes of its owner. Elina Partanen has dressed in bright red throughout her adult life.

“It’s my power color. Even for my new tent, I only had one criterion: it had to be red. ”

Elina Partanen loves the color red. He has it everywhere: in his new tent, in his clothes, and in his furnishings.

Partanen is so excited about his new tent that he organized a name contest for his friends. Proposals included Frida, Esperanza, Hjörd, Volodymyria, Paloma, Scarlett, Villa Rossi, Lady in Red, Tulip, Punikka, Nocturne, Minna, Alpha Female and Tellua, among others.

Tellu. That would be Ellu Tellu.

However, Partanen named his tent as Puolukä, as suggested by one of his friends.

“All the ideas were great! But lingonberry is the best. Going to a lingonberry now takes on a whole new meaning, as do lingonberry days. That’s how my friend justified it. ”

The new red tent is scheduled to last for three seasons.

That’s important to Partanen, as his previous tent betrayed him dangerously in late November 2020.

TUONA at night the winter storm erupted and during the night snow snowed on the tent so much that it collapsed. Because Partanen had learned to sleep soundly, he did not wake up but continued to dream.

“At night I woke up to the fact that instead of my back alone feeling cool as usual, I now had a cold everywhere. However, I continued my dreams. ”

Jari Partanen photographed a tent that collapsed in a winter storm. Elina Partanen was still inside the tent at the time of the photo shoot.

In the morning, Partanen woke up in a closed ice while the alarm clock was ringing. He noticed that he could not move, for the tent covered in snow had partially sunk over him. The tent zipper had piled up and didn’t work. Angrily called from her sleeping bag to her husband that she was cold and could not get out of the tent.

“Partanen replied with a laugh, ‘We looked out the window to see if you could still be alive.’ Then they came and tore me out of there. I was so deep that the tent nights ended in 2020. ”

A year later, Partanen’s perseverance was enough for 251 tent nights, until Christmas. That’s when the gust of wind tore the old, already fragile tent cloth.

It was time to buy lentils.

Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.