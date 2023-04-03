HS Turku | Election winner Petteri Orpo’s daily life began as a teenage driver – “I still feel tired”

The coalition party government will discuss the formation of the government on Tuesday.

From Turku the detached house area looks exceptionally idyllic in the sunshine on Monday morning. A city fox runs in front of a detached house and the song of birds frames the run of a Repo resident.

The fox heads to the safety of the pussiks, while the country’s likely next prime minister rushes out the front door to work. The party leader of the coalition Petteri Orpo is at half past eight on Monday at a job familiar to all parents: as a teenager’s driver.

The urban fox roamed around the residential area.

Orpo has time to exchange a few words with HS before leaving.

The party leader says that he didn’t get home to Turku until half past three. The man looks tired, but his smile is very delicate.

The previous night, the coalition won an exceptionally hard election and collected ten additional seats in the new parliament. The responsibility that the party has been aiming for for years is now falling on Orpo. Orpo will probably be chosen as the government official.

On Monday, Orpo tries to take it easy. The board meetings will not start until a little over a week from now.

“Together with the party government, we will start reviewing the situation tomorrow and start preparing for the week after Easter,” says Orpo.

Coalition also became the number one party in Orpo’s own constituency in Varsinais-Suomi. In the 2019 elections, Perussuomalaiset overtook the coalition in the number of votes, but now the coalition returned to the top spot and got one additional seat in the constituency. The last winner of the constituency was confirmed only at the end of the evening, when the coalition Milla Lahdenperä held the sdp Niina Alhon back.

“It’s great that it turned out for us!”, Orpo rejoices.

Orpo himself collected 17,347 votes, which is almost seven thousand votes more than four years ago. Before the elections, the public weighed in on who will be able to attract someone who died last year Ilkka Kanervan electorate.

Media boss from Naantalia Pauli Aalto-Setälä gathered almost the same number of votes as Kanerva in the 2019 elections.

The party leader praises Aalto-Setälä’s election campaign.

“A wonderful, pleasant person made a really great campaign and got in in one go!”

Monday in addition, Orpo also plans to calm Easter for rest and family. He hasn’t had time to plan the family party.

“We haven’t had time to think about anything yet. I’m still feeling scared here,” Orpo smiles.

And you can’t plan a party in advance if you’re not sure about the subject of the party.

“I don’t live things like this in advance. Now that the election result is known, you can start thinking about all that.”

Finland’s next prime minister rushes to start the car while the impatiently waiting teenager looks on.