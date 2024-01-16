HS Turku | Eight people are suspected of Salo's murder – the youngest is an 18-year-old woman

There are eight suspects in the Salo murder case, according to the district court's detention information. There are five men and three women.

Police suspects a total of eight people in the murder that happened in Salo, finds out from the district court's arrest information.

On Tuesday afternoon, the custody proceedings for the two men were still ongoing. Three women and three men have already been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspects are between 18 and 40 years old. The youngest of the suspects is an 18-year-old woman.

On Thursday evening, the police received information about a possible act of violence from a private apartment in Salo. A dead man was found at the site. The police suspect that the murder took place between 10 and 11. January.

39 years old a man, a 40-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were imprisoned in Pirkanmaa district court last Sunday.

On Monday, the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi imprisoned an 18-year-old man, only about two months older than the youngest suspect, and a 20-year-old man.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday. All those arrested by Tuesday afternoon have been arrested on probable cause on suspicion of murder.

The four already incarcerated have the same last name, but HS does not yet know if they are related to each other.

The indictment must be filed for the prisoners in May at the latest.

The police have barely commented on the details of the case.