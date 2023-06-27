HS Turku | Drought forced Kalle Vähä-Piikkiö to “senseless” actions – Man pumps water to cornfield

This summer’s drought eats half of the grain harvest in Varsinais-Suomi. Possible rains can fatten the grains but no longer increase their quantity.

“Is it does it make any sense to irrigate the grain fields? I have thought about this. Not many people do this,” reflects the farmer from Rusko Kalle Vähä-Piikkiö.

Vähä-Piikkiö grows wheat, barley and rapeseed on his 200-hectare farm. He has been irrigating his 30-hectare wheat field for two weeks now as an experiment.

The irrigation system, once built for the needs of berry cultivation, pumps water from the nearby Ruskonjoki river through a long hose to the sprinkler. The system irrigates 72 field meters at a time from one row.

“However, I would rather take the rain as natural rain, that’s how much work it is.”

However, everything must be tried, because Vähä-Piikkiö does not want to lose his harvest to drought.

Varsinais-Suomi, also known as Finland’s granary, has had such a dry early summer this year that the executive director of Varsinais-Suomen MTK Paavo Myllymäki says he is particularly concerned.

“Half of the harvest here has already been lost due to the long-lasting and severe drought. That loss can no longer be saved, even if the rains become more abundant.”

An ear of wheat grows in a drought-stricken wheat field in Rusko.

Kalle Vähä-Piikkiö is a 17th generation farmer on his family farm founded in 1568. The farm is located near Turku in the municipality of Rusko.

Vähä-Piikkiö reminds that rural residents are used to the fact that the weather always changes.

“But yes, I have also wondered many times now whether I would have been able to start sowing a couple of days earlier this spring. The earlier the grain is sown, the better it tolerates drought, although too early sowing can result in poor germination.”

Vähä-Piikkiö says that he is a deep sower these days. He sows the seeds a little deeper than normal in the field.

“It increases the drought tolerance of plants. Deep sowing does not bring water to the ground, but the seeds are closer to moisture.”

Even deep sowing has its problems. The deeper you plant the seeds, the longer it takes for them to surface. If it rains immediately after sowing, the field surface threatens to peel off, i.e. the surface threatens to become so hard that Oras cannot get up.

Farmer Kalle Vähä-Piikkiö shows how the ear of wheat has fewer seeds inside than normal this year.

Mill hill says that the drought and the drought resistance of the plants are talking a lot to the farmers in the area now. In the report, there have been various ways to better prepare for a drought like this early summer in the future.

“The big problem is that field drainage systems are made for drying fields. In the future, we must be able to convert the systems into water management systems so that the water that rained in winter and spring stays on the ground as well as possible.”

In Finland proper, according to Myllymäki, 3–4 times more grain is produced than what is consumed in the province. That’s why the harvest locally reduced by the drought can also be seen in the country’s granaries.

The last year that was as dry was five years ago, in 2018.

“At best, I’ll get two-thirds of the normal harvest now, and I’m probably too optimistic when I say that. Yes, this share of spring cereals looks pretty barren,” Vähä-Piikkiö says.

The wheat in farmer Kalle Vähä-Piikkiö's field would grow up to Vähä-Piikkiö's waist in good conditions. According to Vähä-Piikkiö's estimate, the plant suffering from drought will remain knee-high.

Mixed Myllymäki and Vähä-Piikkiö say that fall cereals that tolerate drought better would otherwise be a solution, but they are not safe to grow either. Their wintering is uncertain.

“For example, in the winter of 2021–2022, all the fall crops in the province died when the land was bare and the fields were covered with ice,” says Myllymäki.

This year in Varsinais-Suomi it has only rained a few milliliters of water after spring sowing. The thunderstorms at the beginning of the week have brought a little relief to the fields.

“However, the plant has already decided some time ago how many seeds it will grow. If the conditions are unfavorable, like now, it grows fewer seeds,” says Vähä-Piikkiö.

Consequently, any rain and warm weather that may fall on the ground now will no longer increase the number of grains inside the drought-stricken ears. However, good conditions could still bulge existing grains and increase the size of, for example, peas, potatoes and sugar beets.

