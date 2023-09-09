HS Turku | Dog pieces caused a rescue mission in Turku – “It had to growl a bit”

Runaway dog ​​pieces employed rescuers in Turku.

For the stove leftover dog food pellets caused a rescue mission in an apartment near the port of Turku on Friday evening.

Dog treats left on the stove in an apartment on Amiraalistonkatu caught fire and caused a fire alarm. A neighbor alerted the fire department shortly before eight in the evening.

Only a dog was present in the apartment during the fire. Fire marshal Riku Koskinen it was a terrier-like, small and furry dog.

“It was briskly in front of the door when the rescuers broke down the door. Really wanted out. It had to growl a little to the rescuers, but not much,” says Koskinen.

The rescuers got the dog out of the apartment unharmed and the police caught up with its owner.

According to Koskinen, the apartment was not damaged much by the fire, but due to smoke damage it had to be ventilated by the rescue service. The resident and the property owner decide on further measures.