HS Turku | Doctoral researcher watched almost 100 hours of yäsärcomedy – He left a strong claim about Finnish men

The doctoral researcher studied the image of men conveyed by television entertainment during the depression. In the end, he ended up looking around and looking for the perfect backpack himself.

PEKKO THE AGE MAN BOY was a modern male model of the 1990s for Finnish men, claims the doctoral researcher Nora Kallioniemi.

He has studied the image of men in 1990s Finnish TV and film entertainment in his recent dissertation, which will be examined this week at the University of Turku.

According to Kallioniemi, the entertainment of the Depression played a significant role in the social debate. And above all, it built an understanding image of a man in a time when public discourse strongly blamed, for example, the unemployed for their own plight.

“For example, in the Lapinlahti birds sketch series, men in the lowest position were highlighted. Their characters were, for example, unemployed people and alcoholics.”

According to Kallioniemi, comedy characters like Uuno or Pekko Aikamiespoja offered places for identification, especially for men. He believes that the characters of anti-heroes, who have always been a part of Finnish entertainment, act as counter-images on Depression-era TV.

“Unemployed and idle men were not slackers, but active participants in their own lives and respected members of their community.”

Kallioniemi’s observation that there were very few well-known female characters on television in the 1990s is also interesting. The researcher cannot say the reason for this.

“That’s a good question. Maybe the women were working or taking care of the children,” he laughs.

Researcher Noora Kallioniemi remembers watching the Frank Pappa Show with her mother as a child. The character played by Heimo Holopainen performed social satire in the early 1990s.

Originally Noora Kallioniemi was not supposed to study the male image of the Depression, nor TV entertainment at all.

“Actually, I researched first Mikko Alatalo The lyrics of the trilogy “Songs of Colony”, but after many twists and turns I ended up in TV entertainment”, the researcher explains.

A diverse image of men of the time emerged from the material. Through his research, he noticed that through entertainment, a social conversation was born that reached a large audience.

“No one can escape entertainment”, Kallioniemi reminds.

For his research, Kallioniemi analyzed a total of 80 hours of Finnish TV entertainment. The material included, among other things, all episodes of the Frank Pappa Show, the Lapinlahti birds sketch series, and the Uuno Turhapuro and Pekko Aikamiespoika films.

The researcher admits that the job was tough. She wouldn’t be forced to return to the same viewing experiences.

“Next, I want to study something completely different!”

He admits that there is something fascinating about the 1990s, although he cannot define it more precisely.

“Maybe there’s something nostalgic about it. During that time he has lived as a child, perhaps not fully understanding everything that has happened.”

37-year-old Kallioniemi admits that he discovered a mystical longing for the 1990s through his dissertation project.

“Recently, I’ve started re-watching the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series and ICU.”

“And actually… I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect little backpack lately.”

