HS Turku Dialysis and radiotherapy not done, myocardial infarction is not treated properly – Lakko completely deserted a critical central hospital in Turku

The first day of the nursing strike started in the morning. HS went to see what the strike looked like inside the hospital walls.

MIDDLE AGEa man recovering from a rhythm shift lies in the emergency room of Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) and wakes up slowly after a rhythm shift in anesthesia.

The man has arrived to be cared for by Tyks on duty on Friday morning at half past six, just half an hour before the nursing strike begins. Due to the lucky timing, he had time to take all the necessary blood tests.

Doctor specializing in acute medicine Sam Kaitaniemi said on Friday afternoon that because the lab and imaging are barely staffed, the lab will also not take any blood samples from the emergency room except for trauma and cerebrovascular alerts. Limited sampling is handled by other staff.

HOSPITAL the corridors were empty on Friday day.

The benches in the waiting halls, the treatment rooms, the general facilities of the outpatient clinics are deserted and quiet. Reception hours for non-emergency patients have been canceled and wards have been merged for the strike.

The waiting room at Tyksin’s main laboratory is empty, as due to the strike, laboratory samples are taken only in acute emergencies.

Tyksin vt. hospital director Sirkku Jyrkkiö says the situation looks worrying. Although the situation is constantly being negotiated, the situation on Friday was harsh to hear.

According to Jyrkkiö, kidney patients can die from lack of dialysis, only a few cancer patients can be treated, there are no staff to monitor pregnancies, only three of the fifty operating theaters can operate properly, the majority of laboratory staff are on strike.

“There are usually about 150 people at work in the lab. We asked 50 people for conservation work, but we only got five. I don’t want to blame the employees, they are really conscientious and professional and I have enough sympathy for them, but now they are shooting really hard. ”

OPENING The story of the cliff is a little more detailed. According to him, not all dialysis patients with kidney failure can be treated.

“If dialysis is not done, human electrolyte levels and metabolism will be confused and death will very quickly.”

Of the approximately fifty Tysk operating rooms, only three are open. One of them is assigned to sections.

“Sometimes a big hospital can have two or three sections at the same time, now it’s up to you.”

One of the open operating rooms is for trauma patients. According to Jyrkkiö, twelve patients were waiting for their surgery on Friday.

“If you think a single operation will take an hour or more, then now you can easily wait two or three days at the tail of the queue. There is a risk that more busy trauma patients will come in all the time, so queuing times may increase further. ”

Third the operating room is reserved for emergency surgeries, for example, for patients with acute abdominal pain.

“Instead, the eye surgery room, for example, is not open at all. We cannot treat eye trauma patients now. ”

There are currently no staff at all for pregnancy monitoring in Tyks.

“Childbirth works, but there are no resources at all to monitor pregnant women or treat their acute problems.”

Jyrkkiö says that Heart Monitoring is also closed.

“For example, acute myocardial infarction will not be treated adequately. It can endanger lives. ”

IN THE AWAY a group of doctors are walking against it.

Senior physician Ilkka KoskivuoDirector of the Cancer Clinic Annika Ålgars and a nurse Ritva Kosklin stop to report to Jyrkkiö the latest moods.

Quick overview. Tyksin vt. Sirkku Jyrkkiö, Director of the Hospital (left), Ilkka Koskivuo, Chief Physician, Annika Ålgars, Director of Responsibility at the Cancer Clinic, and Ritva Kosklin, Senior Nurse (right), are concerned about the lack of laboratory activities.

The quartet finds the situation very worrying, especially for the cancer patients they all work on.

“We are not able to provide radiotherapy to all those in need but we have to prioritize. There is no staff, ”says Ålgars.

Jyrkkiö also has recent information on the treatment of radiotherapy patients from other hospitals. The data show that protection work and restrictions are applied very differently in different hospitals during a nursing strike.

“I know that today, Monday, Kuopio Kys will take care of all the radiotherapy patients in their area. In Oulu, on the other hand, the radiotherapy department is completely closed. All patients are treated in Tampere, only about half in Turku. If we don’t get the labs in order, we won’t be able to treat any patients in need of anticancer treatment on Monday. ”

Chief Administrative Officer of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Veli-Matti Ulander told Hussin Helsingin Sanomat on Friday that it would be able to arrange all cancer – related radiotherapy and radiotherapy in Hus.

CANCER CLINIC the doors open into emptiness.

No people other than the department secretary are visible on the premises Maija-Liisa Kesäläinensitting alone behind the glass wall of an information desk with his phone to his ear.

“The phone has ringed dozens of times today. Patients make really anxious calls about how their treatment continues. I can only tell them that doctors see every day who has the most acute need for treatment. ”

The complete cancer clinic is empty.

Maija-Liisa Kesäläinen, the ward secretary of the Cancer Clinic, had already had time to talk to dozens of patients who were worried about her treatment in a few hours.

A short distance away is a large treatment room where cancer patients are treated with drugs that are instilled directly into a vein. Forty patients a day are normally treated here, now there are only a few. There is no more time to treat, as fifteen nurses have been changed to two nurses during the strike.

NURSE Satu Helminen is at work under the guise of conservation work.

“Everyone is here in turn. On Monday, I don’t come with that outlook, then it’s someone else’s turn. I understand this situation, but at the same time I have a big concern for patients. ”

Nurse Satu Helminen treats cancer patients and prepares to put the cannulation equipment in order.

Deputy Head of Department Paula Halonen in turn, could not get to sleep at night because he was so excited about the first day of the strike.

“The worst was yesterday when we didn’t know the amount of conservation work. I understand the strike, because pay in this area is bad. Many caregivers are dissatisfied and do two jobs at the same time. ”

Paula Halonen, an assistant ward nurse, changes the cytostatic dose of a cancer patient. Halonen says that she was so excited about the first day of strike work that she could not sleep at night.

TODAY visit the emergency room.

When the patient seeking emergency care entered the main door of Tyks Akuut before the strike, he first met the lobbyist, who picked up the patient’s name. The patient is then referred to a care assessment by a nurse, from where he or she is further directed to the correct waiting lobby.

On the first day of the strike, there is no lobbyist at the main entrance, but a doctor and a nurse who immediately assess the need for treatment for the newcomer.

At this point, some patients will have to be turned away and referred to their own health center, for example. Such patients may be, for example, patients suffering from various pain conditions or stages of exacerbation of a chronic disease.

EMERGENCY SERVICES senior physician Juha Peltonen says that 29 people normally work in one shift in the emergency room. There are now 17 caregivers assigned to conservation work.

The number seems smaller, as at the same time the emergency services of the nearby Tyks hospitals in Salo, Uusikaupunki and Loimaa are closed. The only round-the-clock emergency service in the province operates in the Turku unit of Tyks, with understaffing.

“Four of our seven treatment units are closed. Caregivers are centralized in three units. Now the strike will not be bad, but it will materialize in such a way that patients will have to be kept in the corridors, treatment times will be extended and basic care will have to be compromised. ”

Peltonen also considers the lack of laboratory services to be particularly problematic.

“Patients will not receive normal examinations and this will affect patient safety.”

PELTONEN finally leads through the empty units on call.

The second internal medicine unit is a completely enclosed lobby area for pediatric patients. Emergency X-ray works with understaffing so that, for example, magnetic images are taken only for real needs.

Chief Physician Juha Peltonen leads the hospital through the empty emergency rooms.

One of the two inpatient treatment units in the emergency department has been completely closed due to the strike, says Chief Physician Juha Peltonen.

The acute care room currently has a patient and three nurses. Although it has the same number of caregivers as usual, Peltonen is not relieved.

“If there is a multi-patient situation, we are usually used to alerting more caregivers. Now we have to make do with three. Such a situation could be, for example, a traffic crash with more than one patient. ”

IN NURSE STRIKE situations are constantly changing as negotiations are ongoing. For example, the number of conservation jobs can change rapidly, as can the emphasis.

On a Friday day, a helicopter rumble inside the hospital. The helicopter is approaching the emergency room and will soon land on the helicopter platform. Despite the strike, a new patient whose story we do not know is being brought in again.