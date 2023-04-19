Thursday, April 20, 2023
HS Turku | Dead sea eagles were found in Naantali, the police suspect a nature conservation crime

April 19, 2023
in World Europe
The case of the dead sea eagles is being investigated as a nature conservation crime, but the crime title may change and become more specific as the preliminary investigation progresses, says the crime commissioner.

From Naantal two sea eagles were found dead last Saturday. The incident has been investigated as a suspected nature conservation crime, report Southwest Finland Police Department.

Sea eagles were found in the mid-afternoon in the coastal waters of Maisaari, which is located in the southern part of Naantali in the Rymättylä region. The birds were found by a fisherman.

The birds are now being examined by the Food Agency, which is investigating the cause of the birds’ death. According to the police, the investigations are to find out if the birds were possibly shot or if they died for other reasons.

“Sea eagle has been protected under the Nature Conservation Act in Finland. At the moment, the case is being investigated as a nature conservation crime, but the name of the crime may change and become more specific as the preliminary investigation progresses,” says the crime commissioner Riikka Laaksonen in the bulletin.

In the announcement, the police are asking the public for relevant findings and information.

