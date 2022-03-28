HS Turku Danger notice in Turku: A violent fire throws heavy smoke into the environment

The rescue service has had a limited fire.

In Turku a general hazard notice was issued on Monday morning due to smoke spreading from a detached house fire. The Rescue Department received an alarm for a house on Korppolaismäki at half past nine in the morning.

On-call firefighter Eemu Hyvönen says rescue services have had the fire curbed.

“There is no immediate danger to other buildings,” says Hyvönen from the fire site.

The fire caught fire in the roof structures of the house and the fire has caused a lot of smoke. For this reason, the authorities issued a hazard statement.

“Smoke spreads along Vähä-Heikkiläntie towards the city center,” says Hyvönen.

Residents of the lighthouse and Korppoolaismäki area are advised to close the windows and ventilation.

At the time of the fire, the house was home to one occupant. According to Hyvönen, first aid checked the condition of the resident.