HS Turku | Children were asked for their wish meals for school and daycare: Here is the result

Last fall, those eating in Turku’s schools and kindergartens were asked about their food wishes. The three most popular dishes will be implemented next week.

Vegetarian dish became the most desired food in schools and kindergartens in Turku.

Vegetable dumplings took first place.

Deputy councilor of the Turku City Council Mervi Uusitalo-Heikkinen (left) raised the issue on the messaging service Twitter this week.

“Vegetarian food is not always so terrible in everyone’s opinion,” Uusitalo-Heikkinen tweeted.

In the past, at least oven sausage has been seen in the top spot.

Inquiry was implemented online last fall. The target group was children and adults who eat in schools and daycare centers in the city of Turku, says Kaarea’s food services branch manager Sari Markkola-Niemi.

There were more than 6,700 responses.

Kaarea is a so-called in-house company that provides services to its owners. The company’s owners include, among others, the city of Turku and the Varsinais-Suomen welfare region.

When wishes were collected last fall, meals for Turku daycare centers and schools were still the responsibility of the conglomerate Arkea. Kaarea changed to a food service provider at the turn of the year.

According to Markkola-Niemi, surveys are planned to be carried out in the future.

Food wishes will be implemented in schools and kindergartens next week. Then you will see the three most desired dishes on the menu: vegetable rolls, oven sausage and fish sticks.

Why are wishes coming true only now?

“The timing of the wish food week is defined in the contract together with the customer,” says Markkola-Niemi by email.

There were four vegetarian dishes among the ten most desired foods. In addition to the vegetable rolls, spinach soup, spinach pancakes and a vegetable macaroni box had received requests.

Fact The ten most popular 1. Vegetable dumplings 2. Oven sausage 3. Fish sticks 4. Spinach soup 5. Broiler steaks 6. Spinach pancakes 7. Meatball sauce 8. Vegetable macaroni box 9. Meat macaroni box 10. Tuna casserole Source: Kaarea

