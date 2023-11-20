HS Turku | “Children are used as a tool” – Parents see the abolition of the Russian language class as politicization

The future of the Finnish-Russian language class at the Puolala school in Turku is at stake. The students’ parents are dismayed by the city’s proposal and consider the decision political.

Turku The future of the Finnish-Russian language class at Puolala school is at stake. If the Language Class is abolished, Russian-speaking children can no longer study in their mother tongue.

For the year 2024, the application for the first class has been secured thanks to the persistent campaigning of the Finnish-Russian class support association. Pupils starting next autumn will therefore be allowed to attend language classes throughout primary school.

If the Turku Board of Education proposes the abolition of the language class and the proposal gets support next spring, the admission of new students to the class will be threatened in the future.

“By abolishing the Finnish-Russian class, not only the teaching of the Russian language will be lost, but also a class where there is a genuine bilingual atmosphere and children learn language and culture from each other,” says the chairman of the Finnish-Russian classes support association Ekaterina Tähkäpää.

He himself moved to Finland from Russia 31 years ago.

Language class the parents of the attending students are dismayed by the city’s performance.

The decline has been justified by, among other things, the end of twinning activities between St. Petersburg and Turku, the lack of funding from the Board of Education and the small size of the groups.

“I and many other parents feel that the decision is political and related to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. For what other reason would a proposal for abolition be made right now?” Cornhead asks.

His according to him, the city of Turku’s decision-making process is lame: the presentation and the discussion behind it are not based on transparency, no proper investigations have been done on the matter, and children attending language classes, their guardians, or municipal residents have not been consulted.

“Where is democracy?”

Cob head according to the city’s possible actions in decision-making regarding the abolition are discriminatory and equality is not realized.

In addition, the abolition of the language class is in conflict with the education and teaching service package plan drawn up by the city for the years 2024–2027.

The plan includes increasing language enrichment, expanded basic education language programs and A1 language (English, German, French, Russian, Swedish) teaching already in the first grade of basic education.

“I’ve got the feeling that children are being used as tools in this political decision-making,” says Tähkäpää.

Education- and the chairman of the board of education Maid Elon According to (sd), the reason for the proposal to abolish the Finnish-Russian class is not political.

Several justifications have been put forward for the possible termination: resources, the lack of applicants and partly also the fact that the schools may not have teachers who can teach in Russian.

Piia Elo (sd), chairman of the Turku city board of education.

When language classes were established, the starting point was that half of the students in the class were of Finnish background and half were of Russian background.

Now the situation is different, according to the city, because the mother tongue of the majority of the students in the class is Russian. In this case, there is a concern that children who come to class as Russian speakers will not learn enough Finnish to succeed in middle school or further studies.

Language classes after consulting the students’ parents, it became clear that the special classes should definitely be kept, Elo tells. The Education and Teaching Board decided to investigate the matter in more detail and prepare a special class strategy.

“The strategy explores, among other things, the development of basic education, the continuation of language classes and the attractiveness factors of nearby schools.”

The strategy will be completed in December. After that, a consultation will be organized for the municipalities, for example in the electronic Tell your opinion service. The fate of the Finnish-Russian language class will therefore only be decided in January–February 2024.

Elo says that regardless of the strategy and the final decision, you can continue to study Russian in Turku.

“There are opportunities to study the language, and there must be. The way in which it will be realized in the future is still open.”

Cob head questions the City of Turku’s justifications for a possible termination decision.

“There are statistics for all these claims, which show that there are consistently, even more applicants every year – sometimes even more than for the German language class.”

According to Tähkäpää, the applicants include both Finnish and Russian-speaking children, and most of the children in the language class study Finnish as their mother tongue, not as an S2 language.

Language students who finish their elementary school often apply to Puolalanmäki high school, where they have the opportunity to continue studying Russian as a long-term language.

“It says a lot about the general school success of these students, because it is difficult to get into this high school.”

Ekaterina Tähkäpää thinks that among the decision-makers of the city of Turku there are those who want to eradicate the Russian language and culture.

One the justification for the abolition of the classes has been the price: classes with small numbers of students become expensive for the city.

Tähkäpää says that all categories of the Finnish-Russian language classes are compound classes. It means that grades 1–2, 3–4 and 5–6 study together. Different language classes or a language class and a music class have also been combined in the middle school.

“In my math, this is half the price of the traditional practice, where each class has its own unit,” Tähkäpää says.

According to Tähkäpää, the possible decision of the city of Turku is short-sighted, as the Russian language will be needed in many jobs in the future. Simply studying the basics of Russian does not guarantee a sufficient language base for, for example, diplomacy.

“ “Only by knowing the language and culture can we understand the activities of the neighboring country.”

Cob head thinks that among the decision-makers of the city of Turku there are those who want to eradicate the Russian language and culture.

“A large part of Finns forget how important the Russian language and knowledge of Russian culture is to us. Only by knowing the language and culture can we understand the activities of the neighboring country.”

Tähkäpää says that she and her children have recently received angry looks, snorts and wondering. He is concerned about the self-esteem and well-being of Russian-speaking children and young people.

A large number of parents have forbidden their children to speak Russian in public places, so that they would not be scolded or bullied for political reasons.

“That they wouldn’t feel inferior.”