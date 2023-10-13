HS Turku | CEO on the collapse of the car ramp: “I have no idea what it’s about”

Two people were injured on Friday morning, when part of the upper car deck collapsed on board the Eckerö Linjen company.

Part fell from the upper car deck of the passenger ship on Friday in Grisslehamn, Sweden. Eckerö Linjen’s passenger ferry M/S Eckerö was about to finish loading the car deck and was leaving for Eckerö in Åland, when part of the upper car platform collapsed in half onto the lower car deck.

Two people were injured in the accident. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital.

CEO of Eckerö Linjen Tomas Karlsson says that when the accident happened in the morning around 9:50, almost all the cars had already been loaded. The ship was scheduled to leave for Eckerö at 10 o’clock.

“About twenty cars were still missing, the last cars were just driving in.”

There were 135 cars on board at the time of the accident. Karlsson describes that the ship has two car decks, the upper of which is a lift-operated platform. The entire upper platform is lifted up to the ceiling with an elevator, for example when tall trucks are loaded downstairs.

On Friday, the upper platform was not in use and, according to Karlsson, there were no cars there. All the cars were loaded on the lowest car deck.

Karlsson describes that the upper platform consists of several different parts. In the final stage of loading, the steel wire on the other side of one of the deck modules unexpectedly failed. This module collapsed on one side.

A passenger car was left under the part of the collapsed upper deck, which, according to Karlsson, was either just entering the ship among the last cars, or possibly had already managed to park the car. According to Karlsson, the injured man and woman were inside the car at the time of the accident. They were transported by ambulance helicopter to the hospital. According to Karlsson, the injured couple was conscious at the scene of the accident.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Eckerö Linjen’s M/S Eckerö ship is 44 years old. It was built in Denmark in 1979.

Karlsson denies that the accident was caused by the fact that the cable supporting the upper deck was old.

“All the ship’s technology and machines have been renewed and inspected according to the directives. There are no old parts in this ship.”

According to Karlsson, the root cause of the accident is shrouded in mystery.

“This must not happen under any circumstances. But still this happened. I have no idea what it’s about.”

Damages is currently being investigated by the police and authorities in Grisslehamn.

“With the exception of the 8pm departure, all other departures have now been canceled from this day, as everything is being carefully examined and carefully controlled.”

According to Karlsson, Eckerö Linjen is arranging for its staff to go through the event with a professional. The passengers were not offered crisis support, but the shipping company arranged charter bus rides for them from the port home.

At the time of the accident, M/S Eckerö had 592 passengers and 135 cars.

Part of the empty upper platform collapsed after the wire broke on the car deck of M/S Eckerö on Friday.

Car cover the partial collapse could have led to an even more serious accident if there had been even more people on the car deck at the time of the accident.

“Most of the cars had already been loaded in at this point. If there had been more people and cars on the car deck, the accident could have been much more serious,” said the leading rescue operator of the Stockholm Rescue Center Hans Olofsson Friday afternoon.

Eckerö Linjen belongs to the Eckerö Group. M/S Eckerö operates between Grisslehamn in Sweden and Eckerö in Åland six times a day, three departures from each port. The one-way trip takes about two hours.