HS Turku Celebrity entrepreneur Jethro Rostedt’s nightclub threatened with eviction from Turku parade ground – Unpaid rents of up to 400,000 euros unpaid

The landlord filed a lawsuit for eviction and compensation in the district court.

Lessor seeks eviction from a Turku-based real estate entrepreneur and city councilor Jethro Rostedtin (kind of) nightclub. Last week, a real estate company in Turku filed a lawsuit in the District Court of Southwest Finland for the termination, compensation and eviction of the lease agreement.

According to the lawsuit, Green Farm, owned by Rostedt and his wife, has arrears of rent and other payments of about 400,000 euros.

Rostedt tells HS that the summons has not reached him. However, the landlord’s solution was expected. The coronary pandemic and related restrictions have had a catastrophic impact on the nightclub’s financial situation

“We’ll write a response to that, as long as the paper comes this far. In our view, the retail space has not been in such a condition that it could have been used, ”says Rostedt.

In terms of serviceability, he is referring to corona restrictions.

“We were open for 13 full days last year and five of them were on the corona passport. So the question is whether the apartment has been available as it should have been under the lease, ”says Rostedt.

He said he told his Twitter account in December that the nightclub was only open on 25 days in 2020. Last year, the nightclub was open for 43 days.

“Of those 43 days this year, 21 were financially unprofitable, last year 8. That is, 39 opening days had to handle wages, 24-month rents, all purchases and renovations,” Rostedt wrote on Twitter.

Studio nightclub the fate of Rostedt does not yet go to speculate.

“It’s absolutely impossible to say at this point. There is a risk that we will have to change places and open elsewhere. ”

He emphasizes that there are currently many restaurants and nightclubs in Finland in a similar situation, which have accumulated rent arrears during the pandemic.

“Now the real question across Finland is that when restaurants start operating, will landlords give the opportunity to pay off the agreed arrears.”

Rostedt opened a nightclub called Studio in the center of Turku in February 2019. The nightclub is located on Linnankatu in a property called Turin Julinia. A bank was once located on the premises of the nightclub. Before the Rostedt nightclub, the premises operated Sedu Koskisen owned by a nightclub.

The studio was in the headlines in July last year when there was a big mass fight on its premises. Police said the nightclub’s policing was inadequate. According to Rostedt, the number of law enforcement officers required by law was present.

In January, Rostedt was elected to the Regional Council of Southwest Finland as a representative of Liike Nyt. The man has been in the headlines because of financial difficulties. He has millions of euros in debt for execution.

Nightclub according to the subpoena, the landlord granted discounts on rent until September 2020 due to the pandemic application. Since then, the Rostedt company has defaulted on rents in their entirety for several months. The landlord has tried to agree on payment arrangements.

The landlord landlord did not comment to HS.