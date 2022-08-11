HS Turku | Celebrity entrepreneur Jethro Rostedt’s night club filed for bankruptcy – “It’s now finito, slut and kaputt”

Kauppamie’s night club has unpaid bills of more than half a million.

From Turku real estate entrepreneur and city councilor by Jethro Rostedt (liik) nightclub company has filed for bankruptcy in the district court of Varsinais-Suomen on Wednesday. In the application, CEO Rostedt informs the unit that “the company has debt, but no income, we are insolvent”.

He was the first to tell about the bankruptcy application Evening News. Rostedt commented on the solution briefly to Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday.

“There’s nothing more wonderful about that. It is now finito, slut and kaputt.”

According to Rostedt, the nightclub was ultimately ruined by the corona pandemic, which forced the restaurants to be closed for long periods of time.

Yökerho Studio was located in a valuable property in the center of Turku on Linnankatu. It opened its doors in February 2019.

HS told about the rent arrears of Rostedt’s Green Farm company in April. At that time, the lessor of the night club was claiming more than 400,000 euros through the courts. The district court issued a judgment on these at the beginning of July. Rostedt told about the end of Studio nightclub operations in June.

“It’s strange, when people don’t get to get drunk, they don’t bring money either,” Rostedt sums up now.

To the district court the filed bankruptcy application reveals that the night club’s pile of guaranteed, unpaid bills has already swelled to 640,000 euros. The earliest overdue payment is from December 2020.

In addition to the landlord, the creditors include, among others, an employment pension insurance company and an alcohol wholesaler. There are more than 40 creditors in total.

Rostedt has previously hinted at the possibility of reopening the nightclub in a new location. On Thursday, he said that, at least for the time being, there is nothing new to report.

“Well, about them [suunnitelmista] let’s talk about it in a different forum. It’s not Hesar’s stuff. We will then inform you if such a topic arises.”

Rostedt is a well-known TV personality, businessman and politician. In addition to the Turku city council, he has been elected to the council of the welfare region of Varsinais Suomen. Recently, Rostedt has been in the headlines due to his various financial difficulties. He has debts of millions of euros in foreclosure.

