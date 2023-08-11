HS Turku | Can Vilhelm Junnila continue as chairman of the Naantali city council? This is how politicians respond

The Naantali City Council meeting on Monday does not intend to officially take a position on Vilhelm Junnila’s (ps) position as chairman of the city council.

Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) there have been no official discussions about continuing as the chairman of the Naantali City Council. At the end of June, Junnila resigned from the position of Minister of Economic Affairs due to extreme right-wing references and connections.

Junnila said at the beginning of August To Turku Sanomat that he will continue as the chairman of the Naantali City Council. Junnila did not respond to HS’s contacts on the subject.

municipality meets on Monday for the first time after the summer break. There is no point on the agenda of the meeting that discusses Junnila’s position as the council’s chairman.

“The matter will certainly be discussed. The city council cannot ignore the matter, but for now it is not on the agenda”, the chairman of the city council Toni Forsblom (kok) comment.

Forsblom says that the most important thing for him is the reputation of Naantali, which he plans to discuss with the government and council groups. The chairman of the city board plans to contact Junnila himself as well.

“Is it [Junnilan puheenjohtajuus] A good thing for Naantali or not? I need answers to that.”

According to Forsblom, there have generally been “very few” discussions about Junnila’s case in Naantali. Forsblom says that he will announce his own opinion about Junnila’s presidency next week.

“I expect a lot from next week.”

According to Toni Forsblom (center), chairman of the Naantali city council, the decisive factor in Junnila’s case is Naantali’s reputation. Photo from 2019.

Naantali The Left Alliance demanded Junnila’s resignation from the position of the council chairman immediately after the ministerial election ended at the end of June.

“The city of Naantali must send a clear message that it does not accept any kind of racism or discrimination, and no incitement with it. If a person cannot be considered to enjoy the trust of our country’s government, he should not be able to enjoy the trust of the Naantali city council either,” the statement of the Naantali Left Alliance wrote.

The Left Alliance demanded that the council initiate measures to fire the chairmanship, unless Junnila herself resigns from her position.

According to the Municipal Act, the dismissal of the chairman of the council is initiated by the motion of the municipal board or upon the initiative of at least a quarter of the councilors. The dismissal decision applies to the presidency as a whole.

The council group of the Left Alliance consists of one councillor.

of the city council the next meeting will be held on August 28. The chairman of the largest council group’s coalition Tero Tavion according to that, the groups have not discussed Junnila during the summer break, with the exception of the left-wing alliance.

The coalition does not have a position on the subject before the meeting of the council group.

“I don’t think we will make a group decision on this. If this is discussed in the council, everyone will discuss on their own,” says Tavio.

If necessary, the coalition will convene council groups to discuss Junnila.

“As the largest group, we bear the responsibility for negotiations, but we do not make this an issue by force.”

Tavio himself does not want to take a stand on Junnila’s presidency.

“I know that Vilhelm Junnila is in no way a Nazi or a racist. He’s certainly given some careless phrases, but I don’t want to pass any kind of judgment on a personal level.”

In Tavio’s opinion, leaving the position of minister should not be compared to other positions of trust.

“He received the trust of the parliament, but decided to resign from the position of minister. I don’t equate it with the duties of a councillor, council chairman or MP.”

Second chairman of the largest council group Sdp, member of the city council Shard Hagsberg, remains silent. According to Hagsberg, Sdp does not yet have a position on Junnila’s future.

He does not plan to raise the issue at the city council meeting on Monday.

“We proceed in a different way in these matters. The groups will certainly negotiate with each other and somehow the matter will be brought to the finish line. Things tend to work out,” says Hagsberg.

“I have a personal opinion on the matter, but I’m not going to tell you,” Hasgberg continues.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.