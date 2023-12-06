Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HS Turku | Bystanders saved the person who fell into the ice, the coastguard warns of weak ice

December 6, 2023
in World Europe
The Border Guard’s helicopter, which was on a patrol flight, had observed a large number of people outdoors on the ice in the area.

Real Finland In Kaarina, bystanders helped a person who had fallen into the ice out of the water on Wednesday morning, says the Coast Guard of Western Finland message service in X.

The man had fallen onto the ice in the strait between the islands of Kakskerra and Kuusisto, but bystanders got him out of the water. He was taken to the emergency room to be checked.

The Border Guard’s helicopter, which was on a patrol flight, had observed a large number of people outdoors on the ice in the area. The Coast Guard warns that there is weak ice in the area.


