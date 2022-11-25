HS Turku | “Buy 2, pay 5” – a special advertisement was published in the local newspaper

In the advertisement decorated with bunnies from the statue shop in Salola, two statues are promised for the price of five. The store says that the purpose was to attract attention.

25.11. 17:25

“Buy 2, pay 5.”

This is how the statue shop in Salon Muurla advertised its products on Thursday in a local newspaper in Salonjokilaakso.

HS called the store and asked what it was about.

He answers the phone Risto Merikantowho says he manages the Art Bouffant company that runs the store.

Does the customer have to pay for five statues if he buys two?

“Of course not. A person is not that crazy to make such deals,” Merikanto replies.

He says that he designed the ad. He says that it is not a mistake, but a deliberate ad that he wanted to use to attract attention. According to Merikanno, the ad has nothing to do with Black Friday, which has become a celebration of consumption, and it is not an ad criticizing consumption either.

“Nothing to do with Black Friday,” says Merikanto.

However, Art Bouffant’s Facebook pages refer to Black Friday in connection with the advertisement. At the same time, it is stated that the advertisement’s offer is not true.

Merikanto says he had no fear that people would take the “buy two, pay five” ad seriously.

“There is no such stupid person who buys two statues and pays for five.”

According to him, the ad has attracted some attention.

“It’s completely abnormal,” Merikanto characterizes.

If You happen to drive past the shop in Muurla, you can’t help but notice it. There are also many statues in the yard.

According to Merikanto, the shop has thousands of statues at any one time, but the selection includes around 13,000 different statues. He says he is looking for statues in Poland.

Merikanto describes the statue shop as interesting.

“These are sold for many different purposes. These have been in Finnish films and commercials. I rented a life-size tiger statue for the music video of Maustatyttos,” says Merikanto.