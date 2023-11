Rescue operations are underway.

Barn has caught fire in Paraisin Iniö on Monday night. According to the release of the rescue service of Varsinais-Suomen, there are 40 cows inside the barn according to preliminary information.

Rescue operations are underway. The rescue service did not provide more detailed information about the fire early Monday morning.

Iniö is an island in Parais that can be reached by road ferry.